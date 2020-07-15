Parrot Partners with WISeKey to Define the Future of Drone Security

Leveraging WISeKey’s digital security solutions, Parrot’s ultra-secure ANAFI drones will further drive industry-leading drone security standards

Watch the WISeKey Parrot Times Square Nasdaq tower campaign

Paris, France - Geneva, Switzerland – July 15, 2020: Parrot , the leading European drone group, announced today it is partnering with WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, to integrate advanced digital security solutions into Parrot’s growing range of ANAFI drones. Public safety, security, defense and inspection professionals comprise a growing market share of drone users and demand the highest levels of privacy, encryption and security for their flights. Through this partnership, WISeKey’s decades of expertise and suite of proven security technologies coupled with Parrot’s industry-leading drone security offerings, will provide solutions compliant with the world’s most strict privacy regulations and will set a new paradigm of standards for future innovations.

Parrot’s range of ANAFI drones offers secure, ultra-compact, rugged and powerful tools to gain a new vantage point, collect valuable data and improve safety and efficiencies for a variety of sensitive flights. Parrot’s latest ANAFI USA drone further elevates the security-focus of the ANAFI platform through features including secure network connection and authentication, robust data encryption and privacy features ensuring that end users have total control over where and how their data is managed.

The integration of WISeKey’s digital security technologies from inflight control systems down to infrastructure will help Parrot further guarantee the security of its drone flights and recorded data for professional users.

WISeKey’s VaultIC4xx series of secure elements offers reliable solutions to secure and prove the drone’s digital identity, and at the same time protect data and firmware against compromise when stored in the drone or in transit. This guarantees a secure connection between the controller and the drone. WISeKey’s VaultIC4xx secure elements are certified by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) following FIPS140-2 Level 3 standard, one of the strongest and globally recognized digital security levels. These are developed on Common Criteria EAL5+ certified hardware, another government grade security certification.

"As drone use continues to climb exponentially within the professional sector, Parrot understands the immense need for cutting edge cybersecurity standards and capabilities to ensure the ongoing protection of valuable data,” said Victor Vuillard, Chief Security Officer/CTO Cybersecurity of Parrot. “Our partnership with WISeKey will further secure our ANAFI drones’ infrastructure, redefine modern drone security, and deliver peace of mind to our professional users.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Parrot as we continue our company’s mission to secure digital identity, firmware and sensitive data, and extend the applications of our technologies into new markets and growing industries across the globe,” said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO. “Drones are increasingly used for sensitive operations thus remain a key target of bad actors. Through the powerful ANAFI drone platform, we look forward to driving a stronger future for drone cybersecurity.”

For more information on Parrot and its ANAFI drones, visit Parrot.com .

To learn more about WISeKey and its security solutions, visit WISeKey.com .

About Parrot

Founded in 1994 by Henri Seydoux, Parrot is today the leading European group in the fast-growing industry of drones. Visionary, at the forefront of innovation, Parrot is the only group to be positioned across the entire value chain, from equipment to services and software.

Parrot, the world's number 2 of the consumer drone market, designs drones known for their high performance and ease of use.

Parrot has a portfolio of outstanding companies and interests in commercial drones, covering equipment, software and services. Its expert capabilities are focused primarily on three vertical markets: (i) agriculture, (ii) 3D Mapping, Surveying and Inspection, and (iii) Defense and Security.

The Parrot Group designs and engineers its products in Europe, mainly in France and Switzerland. It currently employs over 500 people worldwide and makes the majority of its sales outside of France. Parrot, headquartered in Paris, has been listed since 2006 on Euronext Paris (FR0004038263 - PARRO).

Financial information can be found on http://corporate.parrot.com. For more information: www.parrot.com and its subsidiaries www.pix4d.com, www.sensefly.com, www.micasense.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

