9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 35.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Graphene Nanoplatelets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 28.9% CAGR to reach US$245.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Graphene Oxide segment is readjusted to a revised 43.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.6% share of the global Graphene market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 30% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 34.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Graphene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$112.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 34.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.6% and 30.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$112.8 Million by the year 2027.
Other Products Segment Corners a 6.2% Share in 2020
In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$81.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 199-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Graphene Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Graphene Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Graphene Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Graphene Nanoplatelets (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Graphene Nanoplatelets (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Graphene Oxide (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Graphene Oxide (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Other Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Electronics (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Electronics (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Composites (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Composites (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Energy (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: Energy (Application) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Graphene Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Graphene Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: United States Graphene Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: United States Graphene Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Graphene Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 21: Canadian Graphene Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Graphene Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product for 2020 and 2027
Table 23: Canadian Graphene Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Canadian Graphene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Graphene: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Japanese Graphene Market Share Analysis by Product:
2020 VS 2027
Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Graphene
in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Graphene Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 29: Chinese Graphene Market Growth Prospects in US$ by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 30: Chinese Graphene Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Graphene in US$ by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 32: Chinese Graphene Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Graphene Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 33: European Graphene Market Demand Scenario in US$ by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Graphene Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: European Graphene Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Product: 2020-2027
Table 36: European Graphene Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Graphene Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 38: European Graphene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 39: Graphene Market in France by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 40: French Graphene Market Share Analysis by Product:
2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Graphene Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 42: French Graphene Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Graphene Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: German Graphene Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2020 VS 2027
Table 45: Graphene Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Graphene Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 47: Italian Graphene Market Growth Prospects in US$ by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Italian Graphene Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 49: Italian Demand for Graphene in US$ by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 50: Italian Graphene Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Graphene: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 52: United Kingdom Graphene Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Graphene in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 54: Graphene Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Graphene Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027
Table 56: Rest of Europe Graphene Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Rest of Europe Graphene Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 58: Rest of Europe Graphene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: Graphene Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Graphene Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Graphene Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Graphene Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World Graphene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 64: Graphene Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and 2027
Table 65: Rest of World Graphene Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 66: Rest of World Graphene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 97
