9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 35.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Graphene Nanoplatelets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 28.9% CAGR to reach US$245.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Graphene Oxide segment is readjusted to a revised 43.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.6% share of the global Graphene market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 34.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Graphene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$112.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 34.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.6% and 30.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$112.8 Million by the year 2027.



Other Products Segment Corners a 6.2% Share in 2020

In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$81.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 199-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Graphene Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Graphene Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Graphene Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Graphene Nanoplatelets (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Graphene Nanoplatelets (Product) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Graphene Oxide (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Graphene Oxide (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Other Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Electronics (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Electronics (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Composites (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Composites (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Energy (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: Energy (Application) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Graphene Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Graphene Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: United States Graphene Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Graphene Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Graphene Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 21: Canadian Graphene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Graphene Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product for 2020 and 2027



Table 23: Canadian Graphene Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Canadian Graphene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Graphene: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Japanese Graphene Market Share Analysis by Product:

2020 VS 2027



Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Graphene

in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Graphene Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 29: Chinese Graphene Market Growth Prospects in US$ by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 30: Chinese Graphene Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 31: Chinese Demand for Graphene in US$ by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 32: Chinese Graphene Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Graphene Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 33: European Graphene Market Demand Scenario in US$ by

Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 34: European Graphene Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: European Graphene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Product: 2020-2027



Table 36: European Graphene Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Graphene Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: European Graphene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 39: Graphene Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 40: French Graphene Market Share Analysis by Product:

2020 VS 2027



Table 41: Graphene Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 42: French Graphene Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Graphene Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: German Graphene Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Graphene Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Graphene Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 47: Italian Graphene Market Growth Prospects in US$ by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Italian Graphene Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 49: Italian Demand for Graphene in US$ by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 50: Italian Graphene Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Graphene: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 52: United Kingdom Graphene Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Graphene in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 54: Graphene Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Graphene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027



Table 56: Rest of Europe Graphene Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Rest of Europe Graphene Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 58: Rest of Europe Graphene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 59: Graphene Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Graphene Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Graphene Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Graphene Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 63: Rest of World Graphene Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 64: Graphene Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and 2027



Table 65: Rest of World Graphene Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 66: Rest of World Graphene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 97

