New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intelligent Vending Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101177/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hot Drinks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.3% CAGR to reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Soft Drinks segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26% share of the global Intelligent Vending Machines market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Intelligent Vending Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.57% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.4% and 12.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027.



Snack & Food Segment Corners a 22.7% Share in 2020

In the global Snack & Food segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 151-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Azkoyen Group

Cantaloupe Systems Inc.

Crane Co.,

FAS International SpA

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

N&W Global Vending SPA

SandenVendo America, Inc.

Seaga Manufacturing, Inc.

USA Technologies Inc.

VE Global Vending, Inc

Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101177/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Intelligent Vending Machines: A Digital Transformation in Vending

Market Drivers for IVM

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

Developed Markets: Early Adopters of Intelligent Vending

Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth

Barriers and Challenges

Cashless Payments Add Appeal

Data Analytics Redefine Vending Business Model

MicroMarket Vending - An Expanding Concept

Advanced Platforms for Intelligent Vending Machines

Companies Explore New Opportunities with Biometric Technologies

Gamification and Geo-fencing - Extending Frontiers in Vending

Machine Industry

Digital Signage Systems Enhance Appeal of IVM

AI in Machines to Offer Dynamism

Changing the Mode of Human Interaction with Vending Machines

Ability to Minimize Operational Costs Further Drives IVM Adoption

User Friendly Interface of IVM Portends Significant Innovations

Governmental Regulations Boost Intelligent Vending Machine

Installations

Enhanced Energy Efficiency of Intelligent Vending Machines

Augurs Well for Growth

Intelligent Vending Machines Propel Impulse Purchases

Global Competitor Market Shares

Intelligent Vending Machines Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Vending Machine Manufacturers

Azkoyen Group (Spain)

Bianchi Vending Group S.p.A. (Italy)

FAS International SpA (Italy)

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Glory Ltd. (Japan)

Canteen Vending Services, Inc. (USA)

Crane Co. (USA)

MEI, Inc. (USA)

Royal Vendors, Inc. (USA)

SandenVendo America, Inc. (USA)

Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)

VE Global Vending, Inc. (USA)

Jofemar SA (Spain)

N&W Global Vending SpA (Italy)

Rheavendors Group (Italy)

Sanden Corp. (Japan)

Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. (UK)

Vending Solution Providers

Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Cantaloupe Systems Inc. (USA)

Ingenico S.A. (France)

Intel Corporation (USA)

USA Technologies Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Intelligent Vending Machines Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Intelligent Vending Machines Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Hot Drinks (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Hot Drinks (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Soft Drinks (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Soft Drinks (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Snack & Food (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Snack & Food (Product Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Combination (F&B) (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 10: Combination (F&B) (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Commercial & Corporate Areas (End-Use) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 12: Commercial & Corporate Areas (End-Use) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Malls & Retail Stores (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: Malls & Retail Stores (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Public Premises (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Public Premises (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) (End-Use) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) (End-Use) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Intelligent Vending Machines Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Intelligent Vending Machines Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: United States Intelligent Vending Machines Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: United States Intelligent Vending Machines Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Intelligent Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 23: Canadian Intelligent Vending Machines Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 24: Intelligent Vending Machines Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020

and 2027



Table 25: Canadian Intelligent Vending Machines Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: Canadian Intelligent Vending Machines Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 27: Japanese Market for Intelligent Vending Machines:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Japanese Intelligent Vending Machines Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Intelligent Vending Machines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 30: Intelligent Vending Machines Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Intelligent Vending Machines Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: Chinese Intelligent Vending Machines Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 33: Chinese Demand for Intelligent Vending Machines in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Chinese Intelligent Vending Machines Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Intelligent Vending Machines Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 35: European Intelligent Vending Machines Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 36: European Intelligent Vending Machines Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Intelligent Vending Machines Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 38: European Intelligent Vending Machines Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: European Intelligent Vending Machines Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 40: European Intelligent Vending Machines Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 41: Intelligent Vending Machines Market in France by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 42: French Intelligent Vending Machines Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Intelligent Vending Machines Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 44: French Intelligent Vending Machines Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 45: Intelligent Vending Machines Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: German Intelligent Vending Machines Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: Intelligent Vending Machines Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Intelligent Vending Machines Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 49: Italian Intelligent Vending Machines Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Italian Intelligent Vending Machines Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 51: Italian Demand for Intelligent Vending Machines in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 52: Italian Intelligent Vending Machines Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Intelligent Vending

Machines: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: United Kingdom Intelligent Vending Machines Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Intelligent Vending Machines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 56: Intelligent Vending Machines Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 57: Rest of Europe Intelligent Vending Machines Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 58: Rest of Europe Intelligent Vending Machines Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: Rest of Europe Intelligent Vending Machines

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 60: Rest of Europe Intelligent Vending Machines Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Intelligent Vending Machines Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Vending Machines Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: Intelligent Vending Machines Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Vending Machines Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 65: Rest of World Intelligent Vending Machines Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 66: Intelligent Vending Machines Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020

and 2027



Table 67: Rest of World Intelligent Vending Machines Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 68: Rest of World Intelligent Vending Machines Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101177/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001