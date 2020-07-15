New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intelligent Vending Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101177/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hot Drinks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.3% CAGR to reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Soft Drinks segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26% share of the global Intelligent Vending Machines market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Intelligent Vending Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.57% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.4% and 12.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027.
Snack & Food Segment Corners a 22.7% Share in 2020
In the global Snack & Food segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 151-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Intelligent Vending Machines: A Digital Transformation in Vending
Market Drivers for IVM
Recent Market Activity
Current & Future Analysis
Developed Markets: Early Adopters of Intelligent Vending
Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth
Barriers and Challenges
Cashless Payments Add Appeal
Data Analytics Redefine Vending Business Model
MicroMarket Vending - An Expanding Concept
Advanced Platforms for Intelligent Vending Machines
Companies Explore New Opportunities with Biometric Technologies
Gamification and Geo-fencing - Extending Frontiers in Vending
Machine Industry
Digital Signage Systems Enhance Appeal of IVM
AI in Machines to Offer Dynamism
Changing the Mode of Human Interaction with Vending Machines
Ability to Minimize Operational Costs Further Drives IVM Adoption
User Friendly Interface of IVM Portends Significant Innovations
Governmental Regulations Boost Intelligent Vending Machine
Installations
Enhanced Energy Efficiency of Intelligent Vending Machines
Augurs Well for Growth
Intelligent Vending Machines Propel Impulse Purchases
Global Competitor Market Shares
Intelligent Vending Machines Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Vending Machine Manufacturers
Azkoyen Group (Spain)
Bianchi Vending Group S.p.A. (Italy)
FAS International SpA (Italy)
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Glory Ltd. (Japan)
Canteen Vending Services, Inc. (USA)
Crane Co. (USA)
MEI, Inc. (USA)
Royal Vendors, Inc. (USA)
SandenVendo America, Inc. (USA)
Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
VE Global Vending, Inc. (USA)
Jofemar SA (Spain)
N&W Global Vending SpA (Italy)
Rheavendors Group (Italy)
Sanden Corp. (Japan)
Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. (UK)
Vending Solution Providers
Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
Cantaloupe Systems Inc. (USA)
Ingenico S.A. (France)
Intel Corporation (USA)
USA Technologies Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
