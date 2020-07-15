New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hadoop Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101173/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 58% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 56.6% CAGR to reach US$172.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 53.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.4% share of the global Hadoop market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 55.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Hadoop market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$116.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 54.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 51.9% and 49.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 38.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$116.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Services Segment Corners a 55.1% Share in 2020

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 60.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$365.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$92.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 177-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloudera, Inc.

Datameer, Inc.

FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Hortonworks, Inc.

MapR Technologies, Inc.

MarkLogic Corporation

Teradata Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hadoop Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Hadoop Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Hadoop Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Software (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Software (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Hardware (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Hardware (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Services (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Services (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: BFSI (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: BFSI (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Government Sector (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Government Sector (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: IT & ITES (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 14: IT & ITES (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Healthcare (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Healthcare (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Telecommunication (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Telecommunication (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Retails (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 20: Retails (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hadoop Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 23: United States Hadoop Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: United States Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Hadoop Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Hadoop Market Share Breakdown in the United States by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 27: Canadian Hadoop Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Hadoop Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product for 2020 and 2027



Table 29: Canadian Hadoop Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Canadian Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Application:

2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Hadoop: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: Japanese Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Product:

2020 VS 2027



Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hadoop in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Hadoop Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 35: Chinese Hadoop Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 36: Chinese Hadoop Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 37: Chinese Demand for Hadoop in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Chinese Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hadoop Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 39: European Hadoop Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 40: European Hadoop Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2020 VS 2027



Table 41: European Hadoop Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 42: European Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Hadoop Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 44: European Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Application:

2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 45: Hadoop Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: French Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Product: 2020

VS 2027



Table 47: Hadoop Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 48: French Hadoop Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 49: Hadoop Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: German Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020

VS 2027



Table 51: Hadoop Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 52: Hadoop Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 53: Italian Hadoop Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: Italian Hadoop Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 55: Italian Demand for Hadoop in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Italian Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 57: United Kingdom Market for Hadoop: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 58: United Kingdom Hadoop Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Hadoop in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 60: Hadoop Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Hadoop Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 62: Rest of Europe Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: Rest of Europe Hadoop Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 64: Rest of Europe Hadoop Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 65: Hadoop Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Product:

2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Hadoop Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Hadoop Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 69: Rest of World Hadoop Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 70: Hadoop Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and 2027



Table 71: Rest of World Hadoop Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 72: Rest of World Hadoop Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 69

