LOGANSPORT, Ind., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $879,000 or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2019 of $561,000 or $.91 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $1,492,000 for 2020 compared to $1,061,000 for 2019. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $2.44 compared to $1.72 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Total assets at June 30, 2020 were $221.6 million compared to total assets at June 30, 2019 of $183.4 million. Total Deposits at June 30, 2020 were $193.3 million compared to total deposits of $158.3 million at June 30, 2019.



The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data) 6/30/20 6/30/19 Total assets $ 221,611 $ 183,389 Loans receivable, net 144,134 112,882 Allowance for loan losses 1,813 1,742 Cash and cash equivalents 19,698 17,759 Securities available for sale 26,350 27,057 Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc. 25,194 19,214 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 731 731 Equity Investment - - Deposits 193,278 158,308 FHLB Borrowings and note payable - - Shareholders’ equity 26,191 23,551 Shares O/S end of period 611,863 616,843 Non-accrual loans 448 282 Real Estate Owned - -





Quarter ended 6/30 Six months ended 6/30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income $ 1,982 $ 1,853 $ 3,875 $ 3,627 Interest expense 227 413 539 784 Net interest income 1,755 1,440 3,336 2,843 Provision for loan losses 59 - 59 - Net interest income after provision 1,696 1,440 3,277 2,843 Gain on sale of Investments - 72 - 72 Gain on sale of loans 475 44 526 64 Loss on sale of REO - - - (6) Total other income 260 206 474 370 Gain(loss) on Logansport Investments, Inc. 146 128 289 253 Gain (loss) on equity investment - - - - Total general, admin. & other expense 1,498 1,215 2,763 2,332 Earnings before income taxes 1,079 675 1,803 1,264 Income tax expense 200 114 311 203 Net earnings $ 879 $ 561 $ 1,492 $ 1,061 Basic earnings per share $ 1.44 $ .91 $ 2.44 $ 1.72 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.44 $ .91 $ 2.44 $ 1.72 Weighted average shares o/s diluted 611,863 616,825 611,863 616,825

Chad Higgins

Chief Financial Officer

Phone-574-722-3855

Fax-574-722-3857