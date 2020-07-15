NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting CEO comments and news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences.



Predictmedix, Inc. (OTC: PMEDF) (CSE: PMED) Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO: “Predictmedix at Forefront of $300 Billion Healthtech Wave”

Predictmedix (OTC: PMEDF) (CSE: PMED) COO Dr. Rahul Kushwah, made his debut presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s recent NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conference on July 10. Topics discussed include:

How PMEDF Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technologies can be deployed for mass healthcare screening for infectious diseases, including COVID19.

Market potential for global enterprise & agencies deploying PMEDF AI screening technologies for detecting cannabis, alcohol and opioid impairment.

Acquisition of Mobile Wellbeing Telehealth platform for remote patient monitoring addressing the $250 billion Virtual Health market opportunity.

Patent & technology overview of PMEDF screening technology which combines AI, and multispectral cameras which allows for rapid, non-invasive testing, and scaleable deployment.

Strategic partnerships which include Max Healthcare, one of India’s leading providers of comprehensive healthcare services with a network of over 14 hospitals and 2,300 doctors, and Tech Mahindra, a $4.9 billion global IT company.

ImagineAR (OTC: IPNFF) (CSE: IP): AR Technology Driving Consumer Engagement - Key Role in “Sports 2.0”, Retail, Casino Post-COVID re-openings. AR. Plus: AR + Celebrity TikTok videos = Massive Opportunities.

ImagineAR (OTC: IPNFF) CEO Alen Paul Silverrstieen was joined by legendary venture investor and IPNFF Chairman Sheldon Inwentash for Wall Street Reporter’s recent NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conference, on July 10. Sheldon Inwentash opened the presentation, explaining why he believes IPNFF’s Augmented Reality technologies address multi-billion dollar opportunities, playing a key role in the digital transformation business and entertainment.

IPNFF CEO Alen Paul Silverrstieen updated investors on the company’s latest progress in deploying AR solutions for the global sports industry. IPNFF Augmented Reality solutions are being sought by sports teams in driving fan engagement, which is a necessity as sports fans cannot attend live stadium events. ImagineAR was recently chosen as finalist to present at World Football Summit & Global Sports Innovation Center - Powered By Microsoft. This selection further demonstrates the recognition ImagineAR is gaining from the global sports industry as a disruptive technology capable of transforming the global football and sports industry.

Alen Paul also shared AR demos, showing IPNFF’s latest deployments in celebrity TikTok videos, and other use cases which are proving essential in driving consumer engagement in a COVID and post-COVID economy.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “$150 Billion Tradeshows & Meetings Market Being Displaced by Virtual & Video Meetings”

In a July 9 presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s “Next Super Stock” livestream investor conference, CEO Evan Gappelberg shared with investors how NexTech, video conference and AR solutions are displacing the $150 billion tradeshow and meeting market. Up for grabs is the digital transformation of the global trade show market

Businesses, educational institutions and governments are turning to video conferencing and virtual meetings, such as NexTech’s InfernoAR platform. NexTech’s InfernoAR video conference platform which boasts Augmented Reality tech features, provides the large scale, secure, meeting solutions these enterprises demand. In his presentation, Gappelberg describes how NexTech revenues are now accelerating with increasing velocity of new customer wins.

On July 8, NEXCF announced it has filed to uplift its shares to NASDAQ.

On July 13, NEXCF announced new collaborative video conferencing solutions addressing the Telemedicine/Healthtech and Edtech markets. The new video conferencing features will integrate collaborative classroom learning, one to one networking and traditional video conferencing directly into the platform letting users seamlessly launch and manage both collaborative experiences and large audience events directly from InfernoAR. This new capability addresses the global Edtech market expected to hit $345 billion by 2025 (according to Business Insider) and the fast growing Telemedicine market which according to Statista was valued at some $45 billion U.S. dollars.

Appia Energy Corp. (OTC: APAAF) (CSE: API) CEO Tom Drivas to present at Wall Street Reporter’s “Discovery Day” Investor Livestream Conference July 21.

Appia Energy Corp, CEO Tom Drivas will be a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s July 21 Discovery Day Investor livestream conference. Tom will be discussing Appia’s strategy for capitalizing on the new, increasing opportunities in the Rare Earth Elements and Uranium markets.

Appia is a dynamic exploration company in the Uranium and Rare Earth Element sectors. Appia has just launched its summer explorations program for high-grade Rare Earth Elements on the Alces Lake Project. Appia is also prospecting for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 57,048 hectares (140,968 acres) in Saskatchewan.

Appia also has a 100% interest (subject to a 1% Uranium Production Payment Royalty and a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty on any precious or base metals payable, provided that the price of uranium is greater than US$130 per pound) in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. The Camp historically produced over 300 million pounds of U3O8 and is the only Canadian camp that has had significant rare earth element (yttrium) production. The deposits are largely unconstrained along strike and down dip.

