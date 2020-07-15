New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Car Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101169/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Embedded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.4% CAGR to reach US$117.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Integrated segment is readjusted to a revised 18.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.9% share of the global Connected Car Solutions market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Connected Car Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.6% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$43.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.8% and 14.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$43.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Tethered Segment Corners a 21.6% Share in 2020

In the global Tethered segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$38.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 140-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Internet of Things: The Technology Platform for Connected Cars

Recent Market Activity

Connected Cars: The Future of Driving

In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Systems to Power First Generation

Intelligent Connected Cars

Reliable Internet Connectivity: A Vital Prerequisite for

Connected Cars

Cloud Computing in the Automobile Industry Signals a New Era of

Mobility

Cloud to Tackle Connected Cars & Their Big Data Challenges

Cloud Computing: The Key to Connected Car Data Security

Mobile Convergence with the Connected Car: A Fundamental Trend

Gains Momentum

4G Mobile Network Technology to Connect Cars at Lightning

Internet Speeds

Smartphone-to-Car Connectivity: Turning Smartphones into the

Control Keys for Connected Cars

Rising Number of Web-based Apps to Promote Embedded Connectivity

Growing Focus on Safety Spurs Interest in Embedded Connectivity

Connected Cars Signal Opportunities for the Telecom Sector

With Emerging Markets Projected to Drive Over 60% of Global

Auto Industry Profits, China Stands Out as the Global Growth

Engine

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to

Boost Demand for Value Added Content Per Car

A Peek Into Market Challenges

Change in Car Ownership Models to Affect the Market for

Connected Car Solutions

Incompatibility of Various Platforms Hampers Adoption of

Connectivity Solutions

Concerns over Data Privacy: A Market Dampener

Device Democracy: The Solution to Privacy Issues in Connected Cars

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Connected Car Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 020 & 2025

Connected Car Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Automotive OEMs

Audi AG (Germany)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany)

Daimler AG (Germany)

Ford Motor Company (USA)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (UK)

General Motors Company (USA)

Honda Motor Co. Ltd (Japan)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Renault Group (France)

Toyota Motor Corp (Japan)

Connectivity Technology Providers

Automotive Grade Linux Foundation (USA)

Airbiquity (USA)

Apple Inc. (USA)

Delphi Automotive LLP (UK)

Freescale Semiconductor Inc (USA)

Google Inc. (USA)

Harman International (USA)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc. (Canada)

Cisco (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

Octo Telematics SpA (Italy)

QNX Software Systems Ltd. (Canada)

Qualcomm Incorporated (USA)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (USA)

TomTom International BV. (The Netherlands)

Verizon Telematics Inc. (USA)

WirelessCar (Sweden)

Telecom Operators

Aeris Communications (USA)

AT&T (USA)

Sierra Wireless (Canada)

Vodafone Group Plc (UK)

Vodafone Automotive SpA (Italy)

Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Post Recession Recovery Growth in the Automotive Industry

Slows Down, Disruptive Technologies Will Drive the Revenue

Potential of the Industry

Rethinking Revenue Streams: Auto OEMs Focus on Differentiated

In-Vehicle Experience to Counterbalance Falling Revenues from

Slowing New Car Sales

Connected Cars Emerge Into the New Digital Battleground for

Auto Makers

Growing Investments in ITS: Signals Robust Prospects for ?

Street to Vehicle? Connectivity

Connected Cars to Drive Alternate Revenue Streams for

Automakers by Opening up New Growth Avenues in Managed Car

Services

Growing Demand for In-Vehicle Services: A Positive Sign for

Connected Car Solutions

Increased Collaboration Along the Automotive Value Chain Bodes

Well for Connected Cars

Deployment of Mandatory Telematics Extends Regulatory Driven

Strength to Embedded Telematics



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



