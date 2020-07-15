New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Car Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101169/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Embedded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.4% CAGR to reach US$117.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Integrated segment is readjusted to a revised 18.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.9% share of the global Connected Car Solutions market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Connected Car Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.6% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$43.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.8% and 14.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$43.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Tethered Segment Corners a 21.6% Share in 2020
In the global Tethered segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$38.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 140-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Internet of Things: The Technology Platform for Connected Cars
Recent Market Activity
Connected Cars: The Future of Driving
In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Systems to Power First Generation
Intelligent Connected Cars
Reliable Internet Connectivity: A Vital Prerequisite for
Connected Cars
Cloud Computing in the Automobile Industry Signals a New Era of
Mobility
Cloud to Tackle Connected Cars & Their Big Data Challenges
Cloud Computing: The Key to Connected Car Data Security
Mobile Convergence with the Connected Car: A Fundamental Trend
Gains Momentum
4G Mobile Network Technology to Connect Cars at Lightning
Internet Speeds
Smartphone-to-Car Connectivity: Turning Smartphones into the
Control Keys for Connected Cars
Rising Number of Web-based Apps to Promote Embedded Connectivity
Growing Focus on Safety Spurs Interest in Embedded Connectivity
Connected Cars Signal Opportunities for the Telecom Sector
With Emerging Markets Projected to Drive Over 60% of Global
Auto Industry Profits, China Stands Out as the Global Growth
Engine
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to
Boost Demand for Value Added Content Per Car
A Peek Into Market Challenges
Change in Car Ownership Models to Affect the Market for
Connected Car Solutions
Incompatibility of Various Platforms Hampers Adoption of
Connectivity Solutions
Concerns over Data Privacy: A Market Dampener
Device Democracy: The Solution to Privacy Issues in Connected Cars
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Connected Car Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 020 & 2025
Connected Car Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Post Recession Recovery Growth in the Automotive Industry
Slows Down, Disruptive Technologies Will Drive the Revenue
Potential of the Industry
Rethinking Revenue Streams: Auto OEMs Focus on Differentiated
In-Vehicle Experience to Counterbalance Falling Revenues from
Slowing New Car Sales
Connected Cars Emerge Into the New Digital Battleground for
Auto Makers
Growing Investments in ITS: Signals Robust Prospects for ?
Street to Vehicle? Connectivity
Connected Cars to Drive Alternate Revenue Streams for
Automakers by Opening up New Growth Avenues in Managed Car
Services
Growing Demand for In-Vehicle Services: A Positive Sign for
Connected Car Solutions
Increased Collaboration Along the Automotive Value Chain Bodes
Well for Connected Cars
Deployment of Mandatory Telematics Extends Regulatory Driven
Strength to Embedded Telematics
