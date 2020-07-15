L’ASSOMPTION, Quebec, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORPORATION TERRANUEVA (CSE : TEQ) (the “Corporation” or “Terranueva”) and Laboratoire LSL Inc. ("Laboratoire LSL") announce that the parties have terminated their contractual relationship for the acquisition of the securities of Laboratoire LSL announced by press release on March 27, 2020.



The Corporation is pursuing its business plan, meaning seeking approval for a new class of cannabis with Health Canada in order to receive authorization for the sell of finished products on the retail cannabis market as well as its harvests in its Certification, Research and Development Unit ("CRDU").

