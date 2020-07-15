ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Fe Gold Corporation, (OTC PINK: SFEG) (“Santa Fe Gold,” “SFEG”, or the “Company”) is pleased to report that, in working to meet its requirement to provide transparency and current information, it has filed its annual reports for its fiscal years ending June 30, 2019, 2018 and 2017 (as restated) on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and looks forward to resuming trading, subject to the approval of the SEC. Also as part of its actions to resume trading, the Company has also made the necessary filings in the State of Delaware, so that it is now current in its state of domicile. Finally, the Company intends to file its remaining Quarterly Periodic Reports with the SEC as soon as its Auditors have completed their review and provided their consent.



Santa Fe Gold is also pleased to announce that it not only holds two mining permits in the State of New Mexico but that it has now successfully brought its Billali Mine into production after only six months from announcing its intent to re-commission it; and has been developing and increasing production from both its Jim Crow and Billali Mines jointly and continues to grow output from them.



Brian Adair, the Company’s Chairman, stated: “We look forward, in the near future, to additional announcements relating to expected near term ore shipments, as well as reporting the results from recent surveys undertaken at our Five Mine Black Hawk Alhambra Silver Complex. Additionally, we expect to announce our plans for the development of these mines, as soon as practicable. I’m extremely happy with all that has been accomplished recently, this appears to be a very promising year for Santa Fe Gold Corporation.”



About Santa Fe Gold



We are a mining company engaged in the business of the acquisition and development of mines and mining properties as well as production from existing and developed mining and mineral properties.



Please visit www.santafegoldcorp.com.



Contact

Frank Mueller

505-255-4852

info@santafegoldcorp.com



