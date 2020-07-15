New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101164/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Smart Gas Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.7% CAGR to reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart Water Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 14.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.1% share of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.57% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.3% and 12.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Smart Electric Meters Segment Corners a 45.2% Share in 2020

In the global Smart Electric Meters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 77-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aclara Technologies LLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric Company

IBM Corporation

Itron, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Sensus

Tieto Corporation

Trilliant, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Smart Gas Meters (Device) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Smart Gas Meters (Device) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Smart Water Meters (Device) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Smart Water Meters (Device) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Smart Electric Meters (Device) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Smart Electric Meters (Device) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 9: United States Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020

to 2027



Table 10: United States Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 11: Canadian Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020

to 2027



Table 12: Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2020

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 13: Japanese Market for Advanced Metering Infrastructure

(AMI): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 14: Japanese Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Market Share Analysis by Device: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 15: Chinese Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Device for the Period

2020-2027



Table 16: Chinese Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market

by Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: European Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025



Table 18: European Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: European Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device:

2020-2027



Table 20: European Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 21: Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market in

France by Device: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: French Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market

Share Analysis by Device: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 23: Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 24: German Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market

Share Breakdown by Device: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 25: Italian Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Device for the Period

2020-2027



Table 26: Italian Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market

by Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 27: United Kingdom Market for Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: United Kingdom Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Market Share Analysis by Device: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 29: Rest of Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device:

2020-2027



Table 30: Rest of Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 31: Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Device: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Asia-Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Market Share Analysis by Device: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 33: Rest of World Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020

to 2027



Table 34: Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market in Rest

of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for

2020 and 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 9

