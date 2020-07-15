New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Organic Honey market was valued at USD 698.70 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,205.26 Million by year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.10%. Honey is rich in vitamins such as B6, Vitamin C, thiamin, minerals such as iron, calcium, copper, and iron. Honey has a lower glycemic index than table sugar, which makes it a sweet substitute, particularly raw or organic. Organic honey is collected from natural certified beehives and blossoms that have not been exposed to herbicide or pesticide applications. This bulk honey is completely free of additives and preservatives. Subject to the type of flowers that bees visit and the location where the honey is produced, this product can have a wide variety of flavors. The composition of this product is similar to that normal honey. The rise in health consciousness is significantly influencing the growth of honey consumption, specifically natural products.
Increasing demand for the products having nutritional benefits, rise in the elderly population are the major drivers for the growth of this market. Implementation of standards for its production will additionally increase the demand by health-conscious consumers. This increasing demand has encouraged manufacturers to launch new products that will help expand the customer base. Practice of adulteration to improve the quality of organic honey is the major restraint for the growth of this market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Segments covered in the report:
This current report forecasts the revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Organic Honey market on the basis of type, end use, distribution channel, and region:
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
