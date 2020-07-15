New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Reinforced Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092426/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Transportation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach 3.3 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.8% share of the global Reinforced Plastics market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Reinforced Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at 2.3 Million Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.8 Million Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.8 Million Tons by the year 2027.
Electrical & Electronics Segment Corners a 15.2% Share in 2020
In the global Electrical & Electronics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 934.4 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 1.2 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 1.1 Million Tons by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Reinforced Plastics: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Growing Use Case Across Core Sectors: Cornerstone for Present
and Future Growth
Thrust towards Lightweight Materials Creates Fertile
Environment for Market Expansion
Key Benefits Offered Augment Market Prospects
Low Weight
High Strength, Stiffness & Resiliency
Low Thermal Expansion & Thermal Insulation
Resistance to Corrosive Elements
Resistance to Magnetic & Electric Forces
Chemical Inertness
Design, Fabrication & Installation Flexibilities
Life Time Cost Savings
Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market
China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific’s Predominance
Revenue Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Robust
Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Reinforced Plastics Market
Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Reinforced Plastics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sustained Demand for Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Drives
Market Growth
Select Applications of GFRP by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot
Technological Advancements Enhance Appeal & Image
Bright Outlook for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market
Factors Driving Consumption Growth of CFRP
Thermoplastic CFRP to Make Robust Gains
PAN Remains the Key Raw Material
Research on High-Strength CFRPs to Reduce Waste
Cost of Carbon Fiber - A Major Limiting Factor
Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Gain Share in
Demanding Applications
Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene - A Cut Above the Rest
Glass-Carbon Fiber Hybrid Composites Gain Prominence
Transportation/Automotive: The Most Important End-Use Sector
End-Use Sector
Reinforced Plastics to Emerge as Mainstream Materials for
Automakers
Development of Innovative Technologies for Carbon Fiber Usage
in Mass Production
Sustained Thrust on CO2 Reductions Fuels Uptake of Reinforced
Plastics
Growing Interest in Fuel Efficient Vehicles Augments Demand
Reinforced Thermoplastics - The Ultimate Choice of Car Makers
Growing Importance of Versatile Composites in Modern
Construction Projects Favors Market Prospects
Key Drivers of Reinforced Plastics in Building & Construction
Sector in a Nutshell
GFRP Set to Emerge as Mainstream Construction Material
CFRP Finds Increased Usage in Construction Projects
Uptrend in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth
Reinforced Plastics to Make Inroads into Electrical &
Electronic Industry
Consumer Products: A Niche Market for Reinforced Plastics
CFRP Evolves into Core Material in High-End Consumer Products
Reinforced Plastics Suffice Lightweighting Needs of Aerospace &
Defense Manufacturers
Reinforced Plastics Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors
Reinforced Plastics Gain Impetus in Marine Applications
Corrosion Resistant Equipment: An Established End-Use Vertical
Reinforced Plastics Assume Critical Importance in Wind Energy
Domain
Trend towards Longer Blades Bodes Well for Carbon Fiber
Composites Market
A Comparative Analysis for Carbon Fiber & Glass Fibers in Wind
Energy Applications
Reinforced Plastics Go Natural
Biodegradable Composites: Truly Natural
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
