3 Million Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Transportation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach 3.3 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.8% share of the global Reinforced Plastics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Reinforced Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at 2.3 Million Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.8 Million Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.8 Million Tons by the year 2027.



Electrical & Electronics Segment Corners a 15.2% Share in 2020

In the global Electrical & Electronics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 934.4 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 1.2 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 1.1 Million Tons by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3B Fiberglass Company

A. Schulman Inc.

BASF SE

China Jushi Co. Ltd.

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC)

Continental Structural Plastics Inc.

Core Molding Technologies Inc.

Dow Inc.

DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV

Fiber Reinforced Plastics (NZ) Ltd.

Fiberset Inc.

Hanwha Advanced Materials Corporation

Haysite Reinforced Plastics

Hexcel Corporation

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

McClarin Plastics LLC

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Owens Corning Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

PPG Industries Inc.

SGL Group - The Carbon Company

Solvay S.A.

Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

Teijin Ltd.

Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Washington Penn Plastic Co. Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Reinforced Plastics: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Growing Use Case Across Core Sectors: Cornerstone for Present

and Future Growth

Thrust towards Lightweight Materials Creates Fertile

Environment for Market Expansion

Key Benefits Offered Augment Market Prospects

Low Weight

High Strength, Stiffness & Resiliency

Low Thermal Expansion & Thermal Insulation

Resistance to Corrosive Elements

Resistance to Magnetic & Electric Forces

Chemical Inertness

Design, Fabrication & Installation Flexibilities

Life Time Cost Savings

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific’s Predominance

Revenue Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Robust

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Reinforced Plastics Market

Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Reinforced Plastics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Demand for Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Drives

Market Growth

Select Applications of GFRP by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot

Technological Advancements Enhance Appeal & Image

Bright Outlook for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market

Factors Driving Consumption Growth of CFRP

Thermoplastic CFRP to Make Robust Gains

PAN Remains the Key Raw Material

Research on High-Strength CFRPs to Reduce Waste

Cost of Carbon Fiber - A Major Limiting Factor

Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Gain Share in

Demanding Applications

Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene - A Cut Above the Rest

Glass-Carbon Fiber Hybrid Composites Gain Prominence

Transportation/Automotive: The Most Important End-Use Sector

End-Use Sector

Reinforced Plastics to Emerge as Mainstream Materials for

Automakers

Development of Innovative Technologies for Carbon Fiber Usage

in Mass Production

Sustained Thrust on CO2 Reductions Fuels Uptake of Reinforced

Plastics

Growing Interest in Fuel Efficient Vehicles Augments Demand

Reinforced Thermoplastics - The Ultimate Choice of Car Makers

Growing Importance of Versatile Composites in Modern

Construction Projects Favors Market Prospects

Key Drivers of Reinforced Plastics in Building & Construction

Sector in a Nutshell

GFRP Set to Emerge as Mainstream Construction Material

CFRP Finds Increased Usage in Construction Projects

Uptrend in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

Reinforced Plastics to Make Inroads into Electrical &

Electronic Industry

Consumer Products: A Niche Market for Reinforced Plastics

CFRP Evolves into Core Material in High-End Consumer Products

Reinforced Plastics Suffice Lightweighting Needs of Aerospace &

Defense Manufacturers

Reinforced Plastics Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors

Reinforced Plastics Gain Impetus in Marine Applications

Corrosion Resistant Equipment: An Established End-Use Vertical

Reinforced Plastics Assume Critical Importance in Wind Energy

Domain

Trend towards Longer Blades Bodes Well for Carbon Fiber

Composites Market

A Comparative Analysis for Carbon Fiber & Glass Fibers in Wind

Energy Applications

Reinforced Plastics Go Natural

Biodegradable Composites: Truly Natural



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 89

