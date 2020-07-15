EDMONTON, Alberta, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backwoods Energy Services (Backwoods), one of the largest Indigenous-owned businesses in Canada, is pleased to announce it has begun reclamation work associated with the Alberta Department of Energy’s Site Rehabilitation Program (SRP). The program will allow Backwoods to employ Indigenous workers and carry out abandonment activities on suspended and abandoned oil and gas sites in Alberta.



Backwoods’ work within the SRP started in early July, marking a significant step in the acceleration of reclamation activities on an initial 56 well sites on Enoch Cree Nation lands on the western edge of Edmonton. In addition, Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation and Backwoods Energy Services have nominated multiple well sites on Alexis Whitecourt Reserve #232 for closure through future periods of the Site Rehabilitation Program.

“The SRP provides important initial funding to cleanup well sites throughout the Province of Alberta, including within Alexis Traditional Territory,” said Chief Tony Alexis of Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, which owns a majority stake in Backwoods. “Backwoods’ partnership with Enoch Cree Nation for the SRP is a leading example of Indigenous Communities collaboratively working together to preserve the land for generations.”

Oilfield services included in the SRP will apply to infrastructure such as wellsite abandonment, pipeline abandonment, pipeline segment removal and facility abandonment. Environmental work within the program will include activities such as site assessments, remediation, and reclamation.

“Many well sites on our Nation’s lands were drilled in the 1950s and are in need of remediation and reclamation work, which would not be possible without this Program’s support,” said Chief Billy Morin of Enoch Cree Nation. “Returning our land to its natural state will make way for more viable use into the future.”

About Backwoods Energy Services

Backwoods Energy Services (Backwoods) is now one of the largest Indigenous-owned businesses in Canada and a leading service provider for utilities, forestry and oil and gas companies in western Canada. Based out of Edmonton, and winner of the prestigious 2019 Waterstone Most Admired Corporate Culture Award in Canada, Backwoods has been in operation for more than 30 years and was acquired by the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation in 2015. Backwoods works with industry to create meaningful partnerships and deliver exceptional results to its clients while creating economic opportunity for the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation.

