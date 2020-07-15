New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Full Body Scanners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037273/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the period 2020-2027.Image Processing & Modeling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR to reach US$233.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 3D Body Scanners segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42.3% share of the global Full Body Scanners market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Full Body Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$70.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.6% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$74.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$74.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 113-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adani Systems, Inc.

Braun and Company Limited

Brijot

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Millivision Technologies

Nuctech Co., Ltd.

ODSecurity

Rapiscan Systems, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Tek4 Engineering Group LLC

Westminster International Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037273/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Full Body Scanners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Full Body Scanners Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Full Body Scanners Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Image Processing & Modeling (Technology) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Image Processing & Modeling (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: 3D Body Scanners (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: 3D Body Scanners (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Transport (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Transport (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Critical Infrastructure (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Critical Infrastructure (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Full Body Scanners Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 11: Full Body Scanners Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 12: United States Full Body Scanners Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: United States Full Body Scanners Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Full Body Scanners Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 15: Full Body Scanners Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 16: Canadian Full Body Scanners Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Canadian Full Body Scanners Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Canadian Full Body Scanners Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Full Body

Scanners Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 20: Japanese Full Body Scanners Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Full Body

Scanners in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Full Body Scanners Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 23: Full Body Scanners Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 24: Full Body Scanners Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 25: Chinese Demand for Full Body Scanners in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Chinese Full Body Scanners Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Full Body Scanners Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 27: European Full Body Scanners Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 28: European Full Body Scanners Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: European Full Body Scanners Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 30: Full Body Scanners Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 31: European Full Body Scanners Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: European Full Body Scanners Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 33: French Full Body Scanners Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 34: French Full Body Scanners Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: Full Body Scanners Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 36: French Full Body Scanners Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: German Full Body Scanners Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: German Full Body Scanners Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: Full Body Scanners Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 40: Full Body Scanners Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 41: Full Body Scanners Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 42: Full Body Scanners Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 43: Italian Demand for Full Body Scanners in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Italian Full Body Scanners Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 45: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Full

Body Scanners Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 46: United Kingdom Full Body Scanners Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Full Body Scanners in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 48: Full Body Scanners Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Full Body Scanners Market Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: Full Body Scanners Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 51: Rest of Europe Full Body Scanners Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 52: Rest of Europe Full Body Scanners Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Full Body Scanners Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Full Body Scanners Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Full Body Scanners Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Full Body Scanners Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 57: Full Body Scanners Market Analysis in Rest of World

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 58: Rest of World Full Body Scanners Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: Rest of World Full Body Scanners Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 60: Rest of World Full Body Scanners Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 17

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037273/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001