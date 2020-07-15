NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ADSW to Waste Management for $30.30 per share.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CXDC to Faith Dawn Limited for $1.20 per share.

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FNJN to affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC for $1.55 per share.

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NGHC to The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for $32.00 in cash and closing dividends expected to be $2.50 per share.

