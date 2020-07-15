New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037267/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Wire Cutting EDM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Small Hole EDM segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Die Sinking EDM Segment Corners a 16.8% Share in 2020
In the global Die Sinking EDM segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$666.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$968.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Metal Shaping: A Key Process in Manufacturing Engineering
Recent Market Activity
Manufacturing Industry: The Sole Determinant of Demand for EDM
Recession Deeply Impacts the Manufacturing Growth in Developed
Economies
Why the Recession Shock Impacted the EDM Market?
A Reinvented Manufacturing Industry
Promising GDP Growth to Usher New Era
Challenges Facing Global Economy
Factors Favoring Economic Growth
Global Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AAEDM Corporation (USA)
AccuteX Technologies Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
Beaumont Machine (USA)
CHMER EDM (Taiwan)
Excetek Technologies Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
GF Machining Solutions Management SA (Switzerland)
Kent Industrial USA, Inc. (USA)
KNUTH Machine Tools (Germany)
Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. (Japan)
MC Machinery Systems, Inc. (USA)
ONA Electroerosion S.A. (Spain)
Sodick, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Recovery in Global Manufacturing PMI to Encourage Spending on
Manufacturing Equipment by Assembly Plants
Improving Plant Capacity Utilization Sets Ground for New
Equipment Purchases
Developments in Micro & Nano EDM Spur Opportunities in
Microfabrication Applications
Increasing Use of Complex Materials Drives Demand for EDM
Growing Focus on Resource Efficient Manufacturing Processes
Drives Preference for EDM
Global Shortage of Skilled Labor Spurs Demand for Automated CNC
EDM
Market Opportunities Rapidly Shift Towards Emerging Countries,
Post-Recession
A Stable Medical Device Manufacturing Sector Bodes Well for
Market Growth
Technology Refinements in Wire EDM to Double Productivity in
Medical Device Manufacturing
Aerospace Production to Benefit Demand for EDM
Steady Automobile Production Drives Demand for CNC EDM in
Automotive Machining
Continuous Technology Improvements to Spur Growth in the EDM
Market
Demand for High-End EDM Technology Spur Advancements in EDM
Latest Technological Advancements in EDM
Automatic Wire Threading Capabilities in One Single Machine to
Minimize Accuracy Errors
Integration of MTConnect Communications Protocol for Greater
Accuracy and Repeatability
In-Process Inspection Systems for Higher Accuracy and Efficiency
Integration of Vision Systems Enhance Finished Product Quality
Advanced Touchscreen Controls
Automation Leads to Precise Predictability and Remarkable
Repeatability
Research Trends in EDM
Research on Electrode Materials and Rapid Electrode Production
Focus on Automation
Spotlight on Green Manufacturing
Research on Dry EDM
Focus on Micro and Nano EDM
Growing Popularity of Ultrafast Lasers: A Major Threat to the
Growth of EDM
High Speed Milling Cannibalizes Demand for EDM in the Mold &
Die Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037267/?utm_source=GNW
