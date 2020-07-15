New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037267/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Wire Cutting EDM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Small Hole EDM segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Die Sinking EDM Segment Corners a 16.8% Share in 2020

In the global Die Sinking EDM segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$666.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$968.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AAEDM Corp.

AccuteX Technologies Co., Ltd.

Beaumont Machine

CHMER EDM

Excetek Technologies Co., Ltd.

GF Machining Solutions Management SA

Kent Industrial USA, Inc.

KNUTH Machine Tools

Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd.

MC Machinery Systems, Inc.

ONA Electroerosion S.A.

Sodick, Inc.







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Metal Shaping: A Key Process in Manufacturing Engineering

Recent Market Activity

Manufacturing Industry: The Sole Determinant of Demand for EDM

Recession Deeply Impacts the Manufacturing Growth in Developed

Economies

Why the Recession Shock Impacted the EDM Market?

A Reinvented Manufacturing Industry

Promising GDP Growth to Usher New Era

Challenges Facing Global Economy

Factors Favoring Economic Growth

Global Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AAEDM Corporation (USA)

AccuteX Technologies Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Beaumont Machine (USA)

CHMER EDM (Taiwan)

Excetek Technologies Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

GF Machining Solutions Management SA (Switzerland)

Kent Industrial USA, Inc. (USA)

KNUTH Machine Tools (Germany)

Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. (Japan)

MC Machinery Systems, Inc. (USA)

ONA Electroerosion S.A. (Spain)

Sodick, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Recovery in Global Manufacturing PMI to Encourage Spending on

Manufacturing Equipment by Assembly Plants

Improving Plant Capacity Utilization Sets Ground for New

Equipment Purchases

Developments in Micro & Nano EDM Spur Opportunities in

Microfabrication Applications

Increasing Use of Complex Materials Drives Demand for EDM

Growing Focus on Resource Efficient Manufacturing Processes

Drives Preference for EDM

Global Shortage of Skilled Labor Spurs Demand for Automated CNC

EDM

Market Opportunities Rapidly Shift Towards Emerging Countries,

Post-Recession

A Stable Medical Device Manufacturing Sector Bodes Well for

Market Growth

Technology Refinements in Wire EDM to Double Productivity in

Medical Device Manufacturing

Aerospace Production to Benefit Demand for EDM

Steady Automobile Production Drives Demand for CNC EDM in

Automotive Machining

Continuous Technology Improvements to Spur Growth in the EDM

Market

Demand for High-End EDM Technology Spur Advancements in EDM

Latest Technological Advancements in EDM

Automatic Wire Threading Capabilities in One Single Machine to

Minimize Accuracy Errors

Integration of MTConnect Communications Protocol for Greater

Accuracy and Repeatability

In-Process Inspection Systems for Higher Accuracy and Efficiency

Integration of Vision Systems Enhance Finished Product Quality

Advanced Touchscreen Controls

Automation Leads to Precise Predictability and Remarkable

Repeatability

Research Trends in EDM

Research on Electrode Materials and Rapid Electrode Production

Focus on Automation

Spotlight on Green Manufacturing

Research on Dry EDM

Focus on Micro and Nano EDM

Growing Popularity of Ultrafast Lasers: A Major Threat to the

Growth of EDM

High Speed Milling Cannibalizes Demand for EDM in the Mold &

Die Industry



