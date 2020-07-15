New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037250/?utm_source=GNW
5 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Aggregates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$547.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cement segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30% share of the global Construction Materials market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Construction Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$277.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$312.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$312.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Bricks Segment Corners a 16.8% Share in 2020
In the global Bricks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$131.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$193.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$201.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 431-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Construction Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Construction Materials Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Construction Materials Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Construction Materials Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Aggregates (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Aggregates (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Aggregates (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Cement (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Cement (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Cement (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Bricks (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Bricks (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Bricks (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Metal (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Metal (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Metal (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Construction Materials Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Construction Materials Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Construction Materials Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Construction Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Construction Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Construction Materials Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 21: Construction Materials Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Construction Materials: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Construction Materials Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Construction Materials Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Construction Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Construction Materials Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Construction Materials Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Construction Materials Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Construction Materials Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Construction Materials Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Construction Materials Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Construction Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 32: Construction Materials Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Construction Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Construction Materials Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: French Construction Materials Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Construction Materials Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Construction Materials Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Construction Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Construction Materials Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Construction Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Construction Materials Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Construction Materials Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Construction Materials:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Construction Materials Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Construction Materials Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Construction Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Spanish Construction Materials Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Construction Materials Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Construction Materials Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Construction Materials Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Russian Construction Materials Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Construction Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Construction Materials Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Construction Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Construction Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Construction Materials Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Construction Materials Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Construction Materials Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Construction Materials Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Construction Materials Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Construction Materials Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Construction Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Australian Construction Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Construction Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Indian Construction Materials Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 66: Construction Materials Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Construction Materials Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Construction Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Construction Materials Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Construction
Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Construction Materials Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Construction Materials Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Construction Materials Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 74: Construction Materials Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Construction Materials Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Construction Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Construction Materials Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Construction Materials Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Construction Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Construction Materials Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Construction Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Construction Materials Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Construction Materials Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Construction Materials Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Construction Materials Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Construction Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Mexican Construction Materials Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Construction Materials Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Construction Materials Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Construction Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Construction Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 92: Construction Materials Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Construction Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Construction Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: The Middle East Construction Materials Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Construction Materials Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Construction Materials: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Construction Materials Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Iranian Construction Materials Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Construction Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Construction Materials Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Construction Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Construction Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Construction Materials Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Construction Materials Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Construction Materials Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Construction Materials Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Construction Materials Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Construction Materials Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Construction Materials Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Construction Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Construction Materials Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Construction Materials Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: African Construction Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 287
