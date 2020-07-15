New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Testing Laboratories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552768/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Testing Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$26.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$26.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 130-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bureau Veritas Group

CSA Group

ELCA Laboratories

Eurofins GeneScan

Eurofins Scientific Group

FM Approvals

Foodtest Laboratories Ltd.

Geotechnical Engineering Ltd.

Intertek Group plc

Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation

MET Laboratories Inc.

National Technical Systems Inc.

NGC Testing Services

Retlif Testing Laboratories

SGS S.A.

TÜV SÜD America Inc.

TÜVRheinland®

Underwriters Laboratories Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552768/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Prelude

Developing Markets Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Recent Market Activity

Criteria for Selecting a Testing Laboratory

Companies Prefer Off-Site Testing Laboratory Services

Harmonization of Global Standards Remains a Challenge

Internet - Creating Novel Business Opportunities for Laboratory

Services

PATs Gain Rapid Adoption in Electrical Appliance Manufacturing

Industry

Gradual Improvements in Global Economy Favors Market Growth

Competitive Scenario

M&A Activity Rife in Testing, Inspection and Certification

Industry

Challenges Facing Testing Lab Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Testing Laboratories Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Bureau Veritas Group (France)

Bureau Veritas North America (USA)

CSA Group (USA)

ELCA Laboratories (India)

Eurofins Scientific Group (France)

Eurofins GeneScan (Germany)

FM Approvals (USA)

Foodtest Laboratories Ltd. (UK)

Genetic ID (USA)

Geotechnical Engineering Ltd. (UK)

Intertek Group plc (UK)

Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation (USA)

MET Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

National Technical Systems, Inc. (USA)

NGC Testing Services (USA)

Retlif Testing Laboratories (USA)

SGS S.A. (Switzerland)

SGS North America, Inc. (USA)

SGS Consumer Testing Services (USA)

TÜVRheinland® (Germany)

TÜV SÜD America, Inc. (USA)

Underwriters Laboratories, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

FOOD TESTING MARKET - A REVIEW

Food Testing Laboratories - The Most Prevalent of Them All

Factors Impacting Food Safety Testing Volume

Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents

Opportunities for Testing Market

Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Testing

Spurt in Number of Food-Borne Outbreaks Propel the Need for

Food Testing

A Glance at Select Product Recalls in the US - 2016

List of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in the US (2013-2016)

Improper Labeling of Food Products to Help Perk-Up Demand for

Food Testing

Rising Incidents of Food Allergy Shifts Focus on Allergen

Management Measures

Food Testing Gaining Prominence in Developing Countries

Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing

Procedures

Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam

Food Contract Labs to Outdo Food Plant Labs

Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth

Nanotechnology in Food Testing

Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing

Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing:An Opportunity to Tap

Prospects for Molecular Diagnostics in Food Testing Grow Brighter

AN INSIGHT INTO NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING (NDT) SERVICES MARKET

Market Overview

Evolving Applications of NDT Inspection: A Positive Trend

Developing Countries to Spur Future Growth

Aging Infrastructure in Developed Countries Drive Need for NDT

Testing

Power Generation Sector - The Traditional Revenue Contributor

Growing Focus on Solar & Wind Power: Opportunity for NDT

Testing Laboratories

Government Regulations Provides Strong Business Case for NDT

Testing

Healthy Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Well for NDT Equipment

Rapid Growth of Shale Gas Reserves Promises Bright Prospects

for NDT Equipment

Growing Preference of NDT Equipment in Marine Industry

Automotive Sector - Opportunities Rife in OEM and Aftermarket

Segments

Automotive Manufacturers Embrace Testing Solutions

Demand for NDT Testing of Composites on the Rise

Technological Advances Prop Up Growth

Price Sensitivity and Lack of Safety Regulations - A Challenge

CALIBRATION TESTING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW

Prelude

Focus on Preventive Maintenance and High Quality Standards

Drive Demand for Calibration Services

Developing Markets: Opportunities in Store

End-Use Industry Dynamics Impact Market Growth

Market Drivers & Trends

Key Challenges

Calibration Services: Provider Landscape

FORENSIC TESTING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW

A Primer

Rise in Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor

DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime

Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics

Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer

Forensics

Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity

All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services

Practice of Forensic Science AttractsWidespread Criticism

Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations ofCrime Labs



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Testing Laboratories Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Testing Laboratories Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Testing Laboratories Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Testing Laboratories Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Testing Laboratories Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Testing Laboratories Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Testing Laboratories Historic Market Review

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Testing Laboratories: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 9: Testing Laboratories Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Testing Laboratories Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Testing Laboratories Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Testing Laboratories Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Testing Laboratories Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Testing Laboratories Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Testing Laboratories Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Testing Laboratories Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Testing Laboratories Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 18: German Testing Laboratories Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Testing Laboratories Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Testing Laboratories Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Testing Laboratories:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Testing Laboratories Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Testing Laboratories Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Testing Laboratories Historic Market Review

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Testing Laboratories Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Testing Laboratories Market in Russia: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Testing Laboratories Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 28: Testing Laboratories Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Testing Laboratories Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 30: Testing Laboratories Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Testing Laboratories Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Testing Laboratories Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Testing Laboratories Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Testing Laboratories Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indian Testing Laboratories Historic Market Review in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Testing Laboratories Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 37: South Korean Testing Laboratories Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Testing Laboratories:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 39: Testing Laboratories Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Testing Laboratories Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 41: Testing Laboratories Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Testing Laboratories Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Testing Laboratories Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 44: Testing Laboratories Market in Argentina in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Testing Laboratories Market in Brazil: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Testing Laboratories Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Testing Laboratories Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Testing Laboratories Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Testing Laboratories Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Testing Laboratories Market in Rest of Latin America:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Testing Laboratories Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 52: Testing Laboratories Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Testing Laboratories Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Testing Laboratories: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 55: Testing Laboratories Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Testing Laboratories Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 57: Testing Laboratories Market in Israel in US$ Million:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Testing Laboratories Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Testing Laboratories Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Testing Laboratories Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Testing Laboratories Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Testing Laboratories Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Testing Laboratories Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Testing Laboratories Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Testing Laboratories Market in Africa: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 34

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552768/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001