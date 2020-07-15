BOLTON, Ontario, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Tuesday, July 14th by Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TTR), the opening date of the first U.S. Freight Brokerage office in Charlotte, North Carolina was incorrectly reported as March 2020. The correct date is May 2019. The corrected release follows:

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:TTR) is pleased to announce that it recently opened its second U.S. Freight Brokerage office in Nashville, Tennessee, after having opened its first location in Charlotte, North Carolina in May 2019. The Nashville office is instrumental to Titanium’s strategic growth plans to expand into the sizeable and fragmented U.S. Freight Brokerage industry. Additionally, it further positions the Company to capitalize on the broader North American economic recovery.

“Opening our Nashville office was a logical and opportunistic decision and evidence that we are executing on our growth strategy to build long-term shareholder value,” said Ted Daniel, President and CEO. “We are looking ahead and ensuring that with strong leadership we are positioning Titanium for sustainable, profitable growth regardless of short-term industry challenges. As we look to open additional brokerage offices over time, we will continue to leverage the strategic investments we have made in technology which allows for seamless integration and scalability at low incremental cost. Given the asset light nature of the brokerage business, our brokerage operations are already contributing positively to earnings and we look forward to building on the success we have witnessed to date with additional locations,” added Mr. Daniel.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 475 power units, 1,400 trailers and 600 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed ten asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by PROFIT magazine as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for eleven (11) consecutive years.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding Titanium's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information may relate to Titanium's future outlook and anticipated events, and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, budgets, litigation, projected costs, capital expenditures, financial results, taxes and plans and objectives of or involving Titanium including Titanium’s organic earnings growth and its plans for future locations in the U.S., which may vary materially from expectations. Particularly, statements regarding future acquisitions, the availability of credit, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for Titanium or the industry in which it operates are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "seek", "aim", "estimate", "target", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are dated, and relate only to events or information, as of the date of this press release. Except as specifically required by law, Titanium undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.

Ted Daniel, CPA, CA

Chief Executive Officer

(905) 266-3011

investors@ttgi.com

www.ttgi.com

For Investor Relations

Jayson Moss, CFA

(604) 375-3599

