LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS SEPTEMBER 8, 2020

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased J2 Global, Inc. ("J2" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: JCOM) securities between October 5, 2015 and June 29, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



All investors who purchased shares of J2 Global, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of J2 Global, Inc. you may, no later than September 8, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of J2 Global, Inc.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE

On June 30, 2020 Hindenburg Research released a report claiming "J2’s opaque acquisition approach has opened the door to egregious insider self-enrichment, which we approximate totals $117 million to $172 million based on publicly available information." Hindenburg Research alleges, "We uncovered that J2 acquired a newly formed entity based out of its own VP of Corporate Development’s personal residence for an estimated $20 million. The entity had undefined ‘intellectual property’ and no employees or apparent assets. No conflict was disclosed."

The research report also claimed that, "Despite J2’s proxy describing all but one of its board members as ‘independent,’ we found decades of intertwined financial interests between board members and executives, calling that independence into question."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $6.29, or over 9%, to close at $63.21 per share on June 30, 2020.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com , or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com , kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.