New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Centrifuges Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087338/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.3% CAGR to reach US$833.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.4% share of the global Laboratory Centrifuges market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Laboratory Centrifuges market in the U.S. is estimated at US$322.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.37% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$235.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$235.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 215-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087338/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Laboratory Centrifuges - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Laboratory Centrifuges Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Drucker Diagnostics (USA)
Eppendorf AG (Germany)
Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Kubota Corporation (Japan)
NuAire, Inc. (USA)
QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)
Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH (Germany)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Developed Markets Slowdown, While Emerging Markets Surge
Aging Population to Drive Growth
Onslaught of Numerous Diseases Propels Demand for Laboratory
Centrifuges
Different Settings, Different Needs - Centrifuges tend to
Address them All
Innovations Continue to Drive Market
Next-Generation Centrifuges Drive Innovation
Advancements Keep Up Demand for Ultracentrifuges
Cut in Research Budgets Ups Demand for Smaller Centrifuges
Applications Demanding Refrigerated Centrifuges on the Rise
Laboratory Centrifuges - Integral Part of Auto Transfusion
Blood Bank Centrifuges- Need of the Hour
The Move to Reduce Centrifugation Cycle Time
Quality Control of Processed Blood Augurs Growth of Advanced
Laboratory Centrifuges
Manufacturers Develop CFC-free Centrifuges
Leading Players
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Laboratory Centrifuges Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Laboratory Centrifuges Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Equipment (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Equipment (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Equipment (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Accessories (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Accessories (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Accessories (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Bench-Top Centrifuges (Model Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Bench-Top Centrifuges (Model Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Bench-Top Centrifuges (Model Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Floor-standing Centrifuges (Model Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Floor-standing Centrifuges (Model Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Floor-standing Centrifuges (Model Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: General Purpose Centrifuges (Intended Use) World
Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: General Purpose Centrifuges (Intended Use) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: General Purpose Centrifuges (Intended Use) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Clinical Centrifuges (Intended Use) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Clinical Centrifuges (Intended Use) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Clinical Centrifuges (Intended Use) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Preclinical Centrifuges (Intended Use) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 23: Preclinical Centrifuges (Intended Use) Global
Historic Demand in US$ by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Preclinical Centrifuges (Intended Use) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Laboratory Centrifuges Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Laboratory Centrifuges Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Model Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in the United States by
Model Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share
Breakdown by Model Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Laboratory Centrifuges Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Intended Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in the United States by
Intended Use: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share
Breakdown by Intended Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Laboratory Centrifuges Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 36: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 37: Canadian Laboratory Centrifuges Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Model Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market
Review by Model Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 39: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Model Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Laboratory Centrifuges Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Intended Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market
Review by Intended Use in US$: 2012-2019
Table 42: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Intended Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Laboratory Centrifuges: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Market for Laboratory Centrifuges: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Model Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Model Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share Analysis
by Model Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Market for Laboratory Centrifuges: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Intended Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Intended Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share Analysis
by Intended Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Laboratory Centrifuges Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Laboratory Centrifuges Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Laboratory Centrifuges Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Model Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ by Model Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Laboratory Centrifuges Market by Model Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Laboratory Centrifuges Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Intended Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ by Intended Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Laboratory Centrifuges Market by Intended
Use: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Laboratory Centrifuges Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Laboratory Centrifuges Market Demand
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Laboratory Centrifuges Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 65: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Europe in US$ by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Laboratory Centrifuges Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Model Type: 2020-2027
Table 68: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Europe in US$ by
Model Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share
Breakdown by Model Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Laboratory Centrifuges Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Intended Use: 2020-2027
Table 71: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Europe in US$ by
Intended Use: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share
Breakdown by Intended Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: French Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in France by Model
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: French Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Model Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share Analysis
by Model Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in France by Intended
Use: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: French Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Intended Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share Analysis
by Intended Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: German Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: German Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Model Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: German Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Model Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: German Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share Breakdown
by Model Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Intended Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Intended Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: German Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share Breakdown
by Intended Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italian Laboratory Centrifuges Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: Italian Laboratory Centrifuges Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Italian Laboratory Centrifuges Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Model Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ by Model Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: Italian Laboratory Centrifuges Market by Model Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Italian Laboratory Centrifuges Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Intended Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ by Intended Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Laboratory Centrifuges Market by Intended
Use: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Laboratory Centrifuges:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: United Kingdom Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Laboratory Centrifuges:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Model Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Model Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: United Kingdom Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share
Analysis by Model Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Laboratory Centrifuges:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Intended Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Intended Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: United Kingdom Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share
Analysis by Intended Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Laboratory Centrifuges Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 110: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe Laboratory Centrifuges Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Model Type: 2020-2027
Table 113: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ by Model Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Europe Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share
Breakdown by Model Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Rest of Europe Laboratory Centrifuges Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Intended Use: 2020-2027
Table 116: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ by Intended Use: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 117: Rest of Europe Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share
Breakdown by Intended Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Asia-Pacific by
Model Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Model Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share
Analysis by Model Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Asia-Pacific by
Intended Use: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Intended Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share
Analysis by Intended Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 127: Rest of World Laboratory Centrifuges Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of World Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 129: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 130: Rest of World Laboratory Centrifuges Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Model Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of World Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market
Review by Model Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 132: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Model Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 133: Rest of World Laboratory Centrifuges Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Intended Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of World Laboratory Centrifuges Historic Market
Review by Intended Use in US$: 2012-2019
Table 135: Laboratory Centrifuges Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Intended Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087338/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: