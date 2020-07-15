New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Centrifuges Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087338/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.3% CAGR to reach US$833.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.4% share of the global Laboratory Centrifuges market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Laboratory Centrifuges market in the U.S. is estimated at US$322.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.37% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$235.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$235.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 215-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Drucker Diagnostics

Eppendorf AG

Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

NuAire, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Laboratory Centrifuges - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Laboratory Centrifuges Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developed Markets Slowdown, While Emerging Markets Surge

Aging Population to Drive Growth

Onslaught of Numerous Diseases Propels Demand for Laboratory

Centrifuges

Different Settings, Different Needs - Centrifuges tend to

Address them All

Innovations Continue to Drive Market

Next-Generation Centrifuges Drive Innovation

Advancements Keep Up Demand for Ultracentrifuges

Cut in Research Budgets Ups Demand for Smaller Centrifuges

Applications Demanding Refrigerated Centrifuges on the Rise

Laboratory Centrifuges - Integral Part of Auto Transfusion

Blood Bank Centrifuges- Need of the Hour

The Move to Reduce Centrifugation Cycle Time

Quality Control of Processed Blood Augurs Growth of Advanced

Laboratory Centrifuges

Manufacturers Develop CFC-free Centrifuges

Leading Players



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 38

