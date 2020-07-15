REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCEL), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types, today announced that it intends to offer shares of its Class A Common Stock (the “Shares”) in an underwritten public offering. In connection with the offering, Atreca expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its Class A Common Stock. All of the Shares will be offered by Atreca.



Cowen and Company, LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or the actual size or terms of the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered Shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 2, 2020, and was declared effective on July 10, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Prospective investors should read the preliminary prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying prospectus and other documents we have filed with the SEC for more complete information about us and the offering. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or by telephone at (833) 297-2926; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, or by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Atreca’s expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed public offering. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “expect,” “may,” "will," or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). These forward-looking statements are based on Atreca’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. There can be no assurance that Atreca will be able to complete the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. Additional information concerning these and other risks can be found in Atreca’s periodic filings with the SEC, including under the heading "Risk Factors" contained therein, as well as the risks identified in the registration statement and the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Any forward-looking statements that Atreca makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Atreca assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Atreca Contacts



Atreca, Inc.

Herb Cross

Chief Financial Officer

info@atreca.com



Investors:

Alex Gray, 650-779-9251

agray@atreca.com

Media:

Sheryl Seapy, 213-262-9390

sseapy@w2ogroup.com