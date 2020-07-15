PLANO, Texas, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for the second quarter 2020, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020

Time: 9 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. CT

Domestic dial-in number: 1-833-714-0898

International dial-in number: +1 778-560-2691

Conference ID: 1449653

An audio replay will be available for 7 days and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and using Conference ID 1449653. The conference call will also be available live or archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at: https://investor.integer.net .

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical™ and Electrochem® comprise the company’s brands. Additional information is available at www.integer.net .

Investor Relations:

Tony Borowicz

tony.borowicz@integer.net

716.759.5809

Media Relations:

Kelly Butler

kelly.butler@integer.net

214.618.4216