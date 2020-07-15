New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131255/?utm_source=GNW

6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$180.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Uroflowmetry Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$58.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cystometers segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$37.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$37.4 Million by the year 2027.



Ambulatory Urodynamics Systems Segment Corners a 15.8% Share in 2020

In the global Ambulatory Urodynamics Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$20.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Albyn Medical S.L.

BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

ConvaTec, Inc.

Cook Medical, Inc.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Fortune Medical Instrument Corporation

Laborie

Medtronic PLC

Medtronic, Inc.

Teleflex, Inc.

Vygon SA







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Uroflowmetry Equipment (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Uroflowmetry Equipment (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Uroflowmetry Equipment (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Cystometers (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Cystometers (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Cystometers (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Ambulatory Urodynamics Systems (Product Type)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Ambulatory Urodynamics Systems (Product Type) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Ambulatory Urodynamics Systems (Product Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Electromyographs (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Electromyographs (Product Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Electromyographs (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Video Urodynamics Systems (Product Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Video Urodynamics Systems (Product Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Video Urodynamics Systems (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Urodynamics Disposables (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Urodynamics Disposables (Product Type) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Urodynamics Disposables (Product Type) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 23: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in the

United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ for

2012-2019



Table 24: United States Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 27: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Urodynamics Equipment and

Disposables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

Growth Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: Chinese Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 38: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in

Europe in US$ by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: European Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in

France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: French Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Historic

Market Scenario in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: French Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: German Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: German Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italian Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

Growth Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Italian Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Urodynamics Equipment and

Disposables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: United Kingdom Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Spanish Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 54: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in

Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 57: Russian Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 59: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ by Product Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Rest of Europe Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 62: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Historic Market Scenario in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Australian Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Australian Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 70: Indian Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Indian Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 72: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: South Korean Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Urodynamics Equipment

and Disposables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Urodynamics Equipment and

Disposables Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 80: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in Latin

America in US$ by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 82: Latin American Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Latin American Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 86: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in

Argentina in US$ by Product Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Argentinean Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 88: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in

Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Brazilian Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Historic Market Scenario in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: Brazilian Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 91: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Mexican Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: Mexican Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Urodynamics Equipment and

Disposables Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in Rest

of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ for

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Latin America Urodynamics Equipment and

Disposables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 98: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: The Middle East Urodynamics Equipment and

Disposables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: The Middle East Urodynamics Equipment and

Disposables Historic Market by Product Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 102: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product

Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Market for Urodynamics Equipment and

Disposables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in

Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Iranian Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 107: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in

Israel in US$ by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Israeli Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Historic

Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 111: Saudi Arabian Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables

Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: United Arab Emirates Urodynamics Equipment and

Disposables Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 114: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in Rest

of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Rest of Middle East Urodynamics Equipment and

Disposables Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 117: Rest of Middle East Urodynamics Equipment and

Disposables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 118: African Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market in

Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 120: African Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 36

