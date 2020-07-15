TORONTO, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of a new survey of Canadians conducted by maru/Blue Public Opinion indicate that in the wake of the allegations of a conflict of interest involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the WE Charity, a majority (59%) believe the Prime Minister should stay put and not step aside to let Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland act in his stead until the Ethics Commissioner renders his report because of other pressing issues such as the response to the pandemic and the financial support that is being provided to Canadians that he and his government are addressing.



Even when informed that the Prime Minister has already been found guilty on two other occasions by the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner of Canada for having broken conflict of interest laws, an equal majority (58%) say he should he stay put in his role and let an election determine his political fate compared with the remainder (42%) who believe he should resign immediately and the Liberal Party find a new leader.

Finally, regardless of what the outcome of the Ethics Commissioner investigation will find, based on what they've seen, read, or heard, only one third (36%) of Canadians believe the Prime Minister should immediately resign and the Liberals find a new leader compared with somewhat more (40%) who disagree, and the remaining amount (24%) who have no opinion or unsure.

These are some of the findings of a maru/BLUE Public Opinion Poll conducted among 1,420 randomly selected Canadian adults in both English and French who are members of maru/BLUE ‘s Online panel July 10-13, 2020 and is considered nationally accurate to within +/- 3.5 percentage points using a Bayesian Credibility Interval. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender, and region to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies between the reported totals and data tables are due to rounding. Excerpts may be used freely with attribution but subject to correction, including interpretation. Information about maru/Blue can be found at www.marublue.net.

