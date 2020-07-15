Melbourne, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly Global recently submitted the Development Application for its mixed-use residential development in Melbourne’s booming suburb of Box Hill.

Centrally positioned at 843 Whitehorse Road the Fender Katsalidis design has mindfully incorporated all needs of the community.

The Development Application will consist of approximately 36,817sqm across 34-storeys. It includes 29-storeys of approximately 370 apartments, 2-storeys of retail, 2-storeys of commercial office, 2-storeys of common area amenities and 8-storeys of basement parking for residents and tenants.

Poly Global Head of Design Ryan Cox said community engagement highlighted the opportunity to deliver a location which fosters the true essence of community; work, home and play.

“The combination of a central location, nearby some of Melbourne’s best educational institutions and the rapidly evolving community of Box Hill is attracting buyers of all life stages. An area which has traditionally appealed to students is now attracting young families and downsizers who crave the ability to access their lifestyle needs quickly and at ease. We are exploring a range of diverse and high-end amenities suitable to these buyers to ensure the development meets their holistic lifestyle needs,” he said.

Predominantly residential, the development design is anticipated to include a premium level of amenity suited to the Box Hill market. The prioritisation of the expansive amenity set is expected to drive the facilitation of a connected community within the building.

Fender Katsalidis director David Sutherland says the practice is excited to be adding to its existing work in Box Hill and make a contribution to its transition from suburb to city.

“This mixed-use building will be a vibrant contribution to Box Hill as it evolves as a new city in Melbourne. We are delighted to play a part in its continual development.



“With a podium creating great street level presence and activity and a tower of striking sculptural form responding its mix of uses and highly visible position as gateway to Box Hill, 843 Whitehorse Road is an excellent addition to the urbanity and life of Box Hill.”

Development approval for the site is expected to be granted in Q3 2020.

