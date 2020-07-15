WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Industries Ltd. (TSX-V: EIL) (“Empire”, “EIL” or the “Company”) provides an update today on the status of its senior credit facilities. As reported in the Company’s May 29, 2020 news release, with the consent of the Company’s senior lender, the due date for a principal payment of USD $4.9 million was deferred until July 15, 2020. The Company will not make this principal payment today, which constitutes an event of default under the senior credit facilities. However, the Company’s senior lender continues to be supportive of the Company, and has not made a demand for repayment of the credit facilities. The Company anticipates that it will not be in compliance with the aging accounts payables covenant contained in the senior credit facilities when the covenant is tested on July 31, 2020 and anticipates its senior lender will provide a waiver of the breach at that time. The Company remains in active discussion with its senior lender to restructure the credit facilities including the extension of the maturity dates and the relaxation of all financial covenants contained in the credit facilities, which the Company expects to finalize sometime prior to September 30, 2020.



Empire focuses on designing, supplying, and installing iconic media-based attractions and ride systems for the global theme park industry. Empire also uses these same turn-key integration services for special projects such as large optical telescopes and enclosures. Empire also has commenced an initiative to leverage its world class flying theater and attraction development capability on a co-venture ownership basis. Empire was selected as a 2020 TSX Venture 50 company. The 2020 TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange over the past year. The ranking is comprised of 10 companies from each of 5 industry sectors, with Empire being selected in the Diversified Industry category. Selection was based on three equally weighted criteria; share price, trading and market capitalization. Empire’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EIL.

