2020 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Significantly improved balance sheet with cash position of $10.8 million and no long-term debt as of May 31, 2020 compared to cash of $0.4 million and long-term debt of $3.6 million as of February 29, 2020.

Successfully closed $12 million public equity offering on May 26, 2020 and an additional $1.3 million through July 7, 2020.

Resolved NASDAQ Delisting issue; cleared by NASDAQ after recapitalization.

Fully converted all convertible debt outstanding.

Net Loss of $73.2 million, or $2.73 per share included $67.1 million of non-cash and non-recurring “below the line” other expenses. Non-recurring expenses included capitalization related non-cash charges for preferred options and convertible notes recorded as paid in capital ($0 net equity impact).

Net Loss excluding non-recurring items was $6.1 million or $0.23 per share.

Continuing Operating Loss of $4.6 million as compared to $4.3 million for Q3 2019.

Discontinued operations charge related to January 2020 Asset Sale of $1.5 million for increased workers’ compensation reserves.

EBITDAS Loss (Operating Loss excluding depreciation and share-based compensation) improved to $3.9 million from $4.1 million the prior year period due to improved margins and reduced spending on our mobile application, offset by increased operating costs.

Excluding non-recurring charges to gross margin for $0.3 million of COVID-19 related workers’ compensation reserves and $0.4 million of non-recurring cash basis operating expense charges, EBITDAS adjusted for non-recurring items would be negative $3.2 million.

Despite COVID-19 related impacts on our Southern California based restaurant customers, gross billings grew 21% to $14.4 million, or $57.6 million on an annualized basis, compared to $11.9 million or $47.6 million for Q3-2019.

Revenues increased 23% to $2.0 million compared to $1.6 million in the prior-year period.

Gross profit was $141,000 including a $280,000 charge for additional workers’ compensation reserves, compared to $171,000 for Q3 2019. Excluding the COVID-19 related workers’ comp charge, gross profit would be 20.9% of revenues compared to 8.6% of revenues for Q3-2019.

Operating expenses were $4.7 million compared to $4.5 million in Q3 2019. Excluding non-recurring charges, operating expenses were $4.0 million for Q3 2020.

No resolution of Asset Sale working capital settlement due to COVID-19 delays.

2020 Third Quarter Operational Highlights and COVID -19 Impacts

Despite the impact of COVID-19, our customer count continues to increase with approximately 81 clients representing over 300 customer locations and 2,700 billed employees, an increase of 106% over Q3 2019.

June 2020 ending billed employees recovered to 3,200 employees. Unfortunately, we do expect to be impacted by the July 13, 2020 COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the State of California.

Average annualized gross billings per worksite employee decreased to $21,300 from $29,700 in Q3 2019 due to lower per employee billings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite our asset sale in January 2020, we remain staffed to manage up to 50,000 active worksite employees with our current corporate overhead.

COVID-19 impacted our development cycles and has delayed key features for our HRIS and mobile application launch.

We did not apply for PPP funds under the CARES Act. We elected to defer payment of certain federal taxes as an alternative to PPP funds. These taxes are accrued and will be paid beginning in fiscal 2021.

“Despite a significant impact on our customers from the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are well positioned to provide them key support services. With our renewed focus on franchise operators as our target customers in the restaurant space, we see an increased need for the delivery features of our application as food operators increasingly move towards delivery as an increased source of revenues. We continue to see strong demand and new opportunities,” stated Chief Executive Officer, Scott Absher. “Our recapitalization and improved balance sheet have been instrumental in helping us address opening and re-opening opportunities with larger customers and we are excited to have a clean capital structure. COVID-19 related delays in the launch of our mobile application solution are now behind us as our team has migrated to add features that will provide us with new revenue sources from new markets. Our internal sales team has been streamlined and focused to take advantage of the application and we are extremely excited about our near-term opportunities for significantly larger customers in new markets.”

ShiftPixy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

May 31,

2020 August 31,

2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 10,835,000 $ 1,561,000 Accounts receivable, net 179,000 86,000 Unbilled accounts receivable 2,133,000 1,137,000 Note receivable, current portion 1,291,000 - Deposit – workers’ compensation 473,000 235,000 Prepaid expenses 295,000 349,000 Other current assets 190,000 244,000 Current assets of discontinued operations 2,386,000 10,419,000 Total current assets 17,782,000 14,031,000 Fixed assets, net 2,382,000 3,320,000 Note receivable, net 5,108,000 - Deposits – workers’ compensation 347,000 754,000 Deposits and other assets 140,000 124,000 Non current assets of discontinued operations 1,749,000 5,567,000 Total assets $ 27,508,000 $ 23,796,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 2,823,000 $ 4,455,000 Payroll related liabilities 8,704,000 8,533,000 Convertible notes, net - 3,351,000 Accrued workers’ compensation costs 473,000 235,000 Default penalties accrual - 1,800,000 Derivative liability - 3,756,000 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 2,386,000 10,058,000 Total current liabilities 14,386,000 32,188,000 Non-current liabilities Accrued workers’ compensation costs 1,098,000 525,000 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations 5,533,000 3,853,000 Total liabilities 21,017,000 36,566,000 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Preferred stock, 50,000,000 authorized shares; $0.0001 par value - - Common stock, 750,000,000 authorized shares; $0.0001 par value; 3,857,316 and 909,222

shares issued as of May 31, 2020 and August 31, 2019 - - Additional paid-in capital 117,730,000 32,505,000 Treasury stock, at cost-0 and 13,953 shares as of May 31, 2020 and August 31, 2019 - (325,000 ) Accumulated deficit (111,239,000 ) (44,950,000 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 6,491,000 (12,770,000 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 27,508,000 $ 23,796,000

ShiftPixy Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2020 May 31, 2019 May 31, 2020 May 31, 2019 Revenues (gross billings of $14.4 million and $11.9 million less

worksite employee payroll cost of $12.4 million and $10.3

million, respectively for the three months ended; gross billings

of $47.0 million and $25.9 million less worksite employee

payroll cost of $40.3 million and $22.3 million, respectively for

nine months ended) $ 2,014,000 $ 1,638,000 $ 6,775,000 $ 3,658,000 Cost of revenue 1,873,000 1,467,000 6,051,000 3,126,000 Gross profit 141,000 171,000 724,000 532,000 Operating expenses: Salaries, wages, and payroll taxes 1,793,000 1,152,000 5,246,000 3,182,000 Stock-based compensation – general and administrative 150,000 (5,000 ) 895,000 154,000 Commissions 27,000 64,000 137,000 130,000 Professional fees 439,000 1,280,000 2,276,000 2,799,000 Software development 686,000 221,000 1,390,000 1,249,000 Depreciation and amortization 545,000 222,000 1,025,000 603,000 General and administrative 1,054,000 1,541,000 2,617,000 3,654,000 Total operating expenses 4,694,000 4,475,000 13,586,000 11,771,000 Operating Loss (4,553,000 ) (4,304,000 ) (12,862,000 ) (11,239,000 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (559,000 ) (4,345,000 ) (2,524,000 ) (6,270,000 ) Expense related to preferred options (62,091,000 ) - (62,091,000 ) - Expense related to modification of warrants - - (22,000 ) - Loss from debt conversion (2,842,000 ) - (3,500,000 ) - Inducement loss (57,000 ) (2,273,000 ) (624,000 ) (3,829,000 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (1,592,000 ) - (1,592,000 ) - Change in fair value derivative and warrant liability 6,000 4,748,000 1,777,000 4,748,000 Loss on convertible note settlement - - - 2,611,000 Gain on convertible note penalties accrual - - 760,000 - Total other (expense) income (67,135,000 ) (1,870,000 ) (67,816,000 ) (2,740,000 ) Loss from continuing operations (71,688,000 ) (6,174,000 ) (80,678,000 ) (13,979,000 ) Income (Loss) from discontinued operations Income (Loss) from discontinued operations (1,490,000 ) 1,178,000 (1,293,000 ) 4,596,000 Gain from asset sale - - 15,682,000 - Total Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,490,000 ) 1,178,000 14,389,000 4,596,000 Net loss $ (73,178,000 ) $ (4,996,000 ) $ (66,289,000 ) $ (9,383,000 ) Net Loss per share, Basic and diluted Continuing operations $ (2.73 ) $ (7.92 ) $ (5.49 ) $ (18.54 ) Discontinued operations Operating income (loss) (0.06 ) 1.51 (0.09 ) 6.10 Gain on sale of assets - - 1.07 - Total discontinued operations (0.06 ) 1.51 0.98 6.10 Net Loss per share of common stock – Basic and diluted $ (2.79 ) $ (6.41 ) $ (4.51 ) $ (12.44 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding – Basic and diluted 26,249,518 779,634 14,708,554 753,808

