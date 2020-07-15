New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerospace Fasteners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960377/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Aerospace Fasteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3V® Fasteners Company Inc.

Aerofit LLC

Allfast Fastening Systems

Arconic Inc.

B&B Specialties Inc.

Bristol Industries LLC

Cherry Aerospace

Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing LLC

LISI Aerospace S.A.S

Monogram Aerospace Fasteners

National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation

Nylok LLC

Precision Castparts Corp.

QRP® Inc.

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

TFI Aerospace Corporation

TPS Aviation Inc.

TriMas Corporation

Voss Industries Inc.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Aerospace Fasteners: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

A Niche Segment within the Industrial Fasteners Industry

Fasteners Trend with the Aerospace Sector

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Aerospace Fasteners

Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors

Robust Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aerospace Fasteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Arconic Inc. (USA)

B&B Specialties, Inc. (USA)

Boeing Distribution Services (USA)

Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing, LLC (USA)

3V® Fasteners Company, Inc. (USA)

Aerofit, LLC (USA)

Bristol Industries, LLC (USA)

QRP®, Inc. (USA)

Voss Industries, Inc. (USA)

LISI Aerospace S.A.S (France)

M.S. Aerospace (USA)

National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation (Taiwan)

Nylok Corporation (USA)

Precision Castparts Corp. (USA)

Cherry Aerospace (USA)

STANLEY Engineered Fastening (USA)

TFI Aerospace Corporation (Canada)

TPS Aviation Inc. (USA)

TriMas Corporation (USA)

Allfast Fastening Systems (USA)

Monogram Aerospace Fasteners (USA)

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Momentum in Aerospace Industry Revs Up Market

Opportunities

Progressive Trend in Commercial Aviation Industry

Sustained Increase in Defense Spending Enhances Fasteners Demand

Technology Innovations & Product Improvements to Drive Demand

for Fasteners

Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing Seek Role in Fasteners

Ecosystem

Lightweight Fasteners Gain Precedence

Titanium Extends Best-in-Class Lightweight Fastener Products

Superalloys Find Wider Use

Advanced Tools Come to Fore in Fastener Manufacturing

Focus on Safety and Performance Spurs Tool Innovations

Impact of Composites on Fasteners

Countersunk Head Rivets Gain Prominence in Smooth Finish

Applications

Concerns over Viability & Safety of Secondary Locking Devices

Bodes Well

Issues & Challenges

Tight Supply Chain Resulting in Extended Lead Times

Long-Term Supply Contracts Narrow Operating Margins for Ti

Suppliers



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Aerospace Fasteners Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Aerospace Fasteners Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Aerospace Fasteners Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Aerospace Fasteners Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Aerospace Fasteners Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Aerospace Fasteners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Aerospace Fasteners Historic Market Review in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Aerospace Fasteners: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 9: Aerospace Fasteners Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Aerospace Fasteners Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Aerospace Fasteners Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Aerospace Fasteners Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Aerospace Fasteners Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Aerospace Fasteners Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Aerospace Fasteners Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Aerospace Fasteners Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Aerospace Fasteners Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 18: German Aerospace Fasteners Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Aerospace Fasteners Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Aerospace Fasteners Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Aerospace Fasteners: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 22: Aerospace Fasteners Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Aerospace Fasteners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Aerospace Fasteners Historic Market Review in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Aerospace Fasteners Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Aerospace Fasteners Market in Russia: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Aerospace Fasteners Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 28: Aerospace Fasteners Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Aerospace Fasteners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 30: Aerospace Fasteners Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Aerospace Fasteners Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Aerospace Fasteners Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Aerospace Fasteners Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Aerospace Fasteners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indian Aerospace Fasteners Historic Market Review in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Aerospace Fasteners Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 37: South Korean Aerospace Fasteners Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aerospace Fasteners:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 39: Aerospace Fasteners Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Aerospace Fasteners Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 41: Aerospace Fasteners Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Aerospace Fasteners Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Aerospace Fasteners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 44: Aerospace Fasteners Market in Argentina in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Aerospace Fasteners Market in Brazil: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Aerospace Fasteners Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Aerospace Fasteners Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Aerospace Fasteners Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Aerospace Fasteners Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Aerospace Fasteners Market in Rest of Latin America:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Aerospace Fasteners Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 52: Aerospace Fasteners Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Aerospace Fasteners Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Aerospace Fasteners: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 55: Aerospace Fasteners Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Aerospace Fasteners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 57: Aerospace Fasteners Market in Israel in US$ Million:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Aerospace Fasteners Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Aerospace Fasteners Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Aerospace Fasteners Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Aerospace Fasteners Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Aerospace Fasteners Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Aerospace Fasteners Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Aerospace Fasteners Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Aerospace Fasteners Market in Africa: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 80

