9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Aerospace Fasteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Aerospace Fasteners: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
A Niche Segment within the Industrial Fasteners Industry
Fasteners Trend with the Aerospace Sector
Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Aerospace Fasteners
Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors
Robust Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions
Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aerospace Fasteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Arconic Inc. (USA)
B&B Specialties, Inc. (USA)
Boeing Distribution Services (USA)
Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing, LLC (USA)
3V® Fasteners Company, Inc. (USA)
Aerofit, LLC (USA)
Bristol Industries, LLC (USA)
QRP®, Inc. (USA)
Voss Industries, Inc. (USA)
LISI Aerospace S.A.S (France)
M.S. Aerospace (USA)
National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation (Taiwan)
Nylok Corporation (USA)
Precision Castparts Corp. (USA)
Cherry Aerospace (USA)
STANLEY Engineered Fastening (USA)
TFI Aerospace Corporation (Canada)
TPS Aviation Inc. (USA)
TriMas Corporation (USA)
Allfast Fastening Systems (USA)
Monogram Aerospace Fasteners (USA)
Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthy Momentum in Aerospace Industry Revs Up Market
Opportunities
Progressive Trend in Commercial Aviation Industry
Sustained Increase in Defense Spending Enhances Fasteners Demand
Technology Innovations & Product Improvements to Drive Demand
for Fasteners
Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing Seek Role in Fasteners
Ecosystem
Lightweight Fasteners Gain Precedence
Titanium Extends Best-in-Class Lightweight Fastener Products
Superalloys Find Wider Use
Advanced Tools Come to Fore in Fastener Manufacturing
Focus on Safety and Performance Spurs Tool Innovations
Impact of Composites on Fasteners
Countersunk Head Rivets Gain Prominence in Smooth Finish
Applications
Concerns over Viability & Safety of Secondary Locking Devices
Bodes Well
Issues & Challenges
Tight Supply Chain Resulting in Extended Lead Times
Long-Term Supply Contracts Narrow Operating Margins for Ti
Suppliers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 80
