GLENVIEW, Ill., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) will issue its second quarter 2020 results on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. CDT. Following the release, ITW will hold its second quarter earnings webcast at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

To access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link:
ITW Q2 2020 Earnings Webcast

If you are a participant on the conference call, please dial 1-877-201-0168 (domestic) or 1-647-788-4901 (international) 10 minutes prior to the 9:00 a.m. CDT start time. The passcode is “ITW.”

Following the call, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at http://investor.itw.com/. An audio-only replay will be available from July 31 through August 7 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (domestic) or 1-416-621-4642 (international). The passcode is 7697065.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

Media ContactInvestor Relations
Illinois Tool WorksIllinois Tool Works
Trisha KnychKaren Fletcher
Tel: 224.661.7566Tel: 224.661.7433
mediarelations@itw.com investorrelations@itw.com