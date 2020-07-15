TORONTO, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today that it has sold an affordable sector 188-suite townhome property located in Calgary, Alberta for $30.5 million. CAPREIT acquired the Queen’s Park Village Townhomes in December 2002.



“As a key component of our value enhancing strategies, we are constantly evaluating our entire asset base to ensure all our properties are generating strong and stable returns for our Unitholders,” commented Mark Kenney, President and CEO. “We believe we have maximized the value we could achieve with this non-core property. The proceeds from the sale will provide added liquidity, which can be better utilized in more accretive growth opportunities.”

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 56,600 suites, including townhomes and manufacturing housing sites, in Canada and indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 60,700 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally, approximately 3,700 suites in Ireland. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

