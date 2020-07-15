New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Fresheners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098299/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Sprays/Aerosol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2% CAGR to reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric Air Freshener segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.9% share of the global Air Fresheners market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Air Fresheners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Gels Air Freshener Segment Corners a 13.8% Share in 2020

In the global Gels Air Freshener segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 378-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Air Delights, Inc.

Balev Corporation Eood

Beaumont Products, Inc.

Car-Freshener Corporation

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Dabur India Ltd.

Dr. Marcus International Sp. z o.o Sp.K.

Farcent Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Jelly Belly UK

Newell Brands

Procter & Gamble Company, The

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Rexair LLC

S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Scott’s Liquid Gold







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Air Fresheners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Air Fresheners Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Air Fresheners Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Air Fresheners Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Sprays/Aerosol (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Sprays/Aerosol (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Sprays/Aerosol (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Electric Air Freshener (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Electric Air Freshener (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Electric Air Freshener (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Gels Air Freshener (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Gels Air Freshener (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Gels Air Freshener (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Candles Air Freshener (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Candles Air Freshener (Product Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Candles Air Freshener (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Households (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Households (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Households (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Corporate (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Corporate (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Corporate (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Car (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Car (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Car (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Air Fresheners Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Air Fresheners Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Air Fresheners Market in the United States by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Air Fresheners Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Air Fresheners Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Air Fresheners Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Air Fresheners Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Air Fresheners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Air Fresheners Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Air Fresheners Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Air Fresheners Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Air Fresheners Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Air Fresheners Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Air Fresheners: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Air Fresheners Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Air Fresheners Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Air

Fresheners in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Air Fresheners Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Air Fresheners Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Air Fresheners Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Air Fresheners Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Air Fresheners Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Air Fresheners in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Air Fresheners Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Air Fresheners Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Air Fresheners Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Air Fresheners Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Air Fresheners Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Air Fresheners Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Air Fresheners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Air Fresheners Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Air Fresheners Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Air Fresheners Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Air Fresheners Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Air Fresheners Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Air Fresheners Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Air Fresheners Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Air Fresheners Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Air Fresheners Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Air Fresheners Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Air Fresheners Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Air Fresheners Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Air Fresheners Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Air Fresheners Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Air Fresheners Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Air Fresheners Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Air Fresheners Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Air Fresheners Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Air Fresheners Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Air Fresheners Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Air Fresheners in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Air Fresheners Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Air Fresheners Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Air Fresheners: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Air Fresheners Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Air Fresheners Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Air

Fresheners in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Air Fresheners Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Air Fresheners Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Air Fresheners Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Air Fresheners Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Air Fresheners Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Air Fresheners Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Air Fresheners Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Air Fresheners Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Air Fresheners Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Air Fresheners Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Air Fresheners Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Air Fresheners Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Air Fresheners Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Air Fresheners Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Air Fresheners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Air Fresheners Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Air Fresheners Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Air Fresheners Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Air Fresheners Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Air Fresheners Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Air Fresheners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Air Fresheners Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Air Fresheners Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Air Fresheners Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Air Fresheners Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Air Fresheners Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Air Fresheners Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Air Fresheners Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Air Fresheners Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Air Fresheners Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Air Fresheners Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Air Fresheners Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Air Fresheners Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Air Fresheners Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Air Fresheners Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Air Fresheners Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Air Fresheners Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Air Fresheners Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Air Fresheners Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Air Fresheners Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Air Fresheners Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Air Fresheners Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Air Fresheners Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Air Fresheners Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Air Fresheners Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Air Fresheners Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Air Fresheners Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Air Fresheners:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Air Fresheners Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Fresheners Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Air Fresheners in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Fresheners Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Air Fresheners Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Air Fresheners Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Air Fresheners Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Air Fresheners Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Air Fresheners Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Air Fresheners Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Air Fresheners Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Air Fresheners in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Air Fresheners Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Air Fresheners Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Air Fresheners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Air Fresheners Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Air Fresheners Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Air Fresheners Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Air Fresheners Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Air Fresheners Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Air Fresheners Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Air Fresheners Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Air Fresheners Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Air Fresheners Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Air Fresheners Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Air Fresheners Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Air Fresheners Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Air Fresheners Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Air Fresheners Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Air Fresheners Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Air Fresheners Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Air Fresheners Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Air Fresheners Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 167: Air Fresheners Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Air Fresheners Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Air Fresheners Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Air Fresheners Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Air Fresheners Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Air Fresheners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Air Fresheners Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Air Fresheners Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Air Fresheners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Air Fresheners Historic Market by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Air Fresheners Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 178: The Middle East Air Fresheners Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Air Fresheners Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Air Fresheners Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Air Fresheners: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Air Fresheners Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Air Fresheners Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Air

Fresheners in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Air Fresheners Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Air Fresheners Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Air Fresheners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Air Fresheners Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Air Fresheners Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Air Fresheners Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Air Fresheners Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Air Fresheners Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Air Fresheners Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Air Fresheners Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Air Fresheners Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Air Fresheners in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Air Fresheners Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Air Fresheners Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Air Fresheners Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Air Fresheners Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Air Fresheners Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Air Fresheners Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Air Fresheners Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Air Fresheners Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Air Fresheners Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Air Fresheners Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Air Fresheners Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Air Fresheners Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Air Fresheners Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Air Fresheners Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Air Fresheners Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Air Fresheners Market in Africa by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Air Fresheners Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Air Fresheners Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Air Fresheners Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Air Fresheners Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 132

