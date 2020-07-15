WEST BEND, Wis., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.6 million, or $0.58 per common share and $5.3 million, or $1.74 per common share, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020 compared to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.58 per common share and $5.0 million, or $1.56 per common share, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019.

Kirk Emerich, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer stated, "The Bank is proud to have supported its business customers and its communities through participation in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") during the quarter.  We originated $73 million of PPP loans for over 500 companies during the quarter which supported the retention of over 7,000 jobs in our marketplace."

About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank.  The Company's common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”.  Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure.

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank serving communities in Washington, Waukesha and Dane Counties through its eight full service offices and one loan production office providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment.  The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

WEBSITE:  www.westburybankwi.com

Contact:Kirk Emerich - Executive Vice President and CFO
 Greg Remus - President and CEO
 262-335-6037


 At or For the Three Months Ended:
 June 30,
2020		March 31,
2020		December 31,
2019		September 30,
2019		June 30,
2019
Selected Financial Condition Data:(Dollars in thousands)
Total assets$905,170 $817,754 $833,328 $855,624 $845,986 
Loans receivable, net680,130 642,790 663,265 646,062 656,598 
Allowance for loan losses7,632 7,079 6,986 6,890 6,787 
Securities available for sale91,598 87,088 100,296 102,448 97,598 
Total liabilities827,847 737,936 748,798 773,179 765,947 
Deposits787,825 706,889 720,060 728,696 722,480 
Stockholders' equity77,323 79,818 84,530 82,445 80,039 
      
Asset Quality Ratios:     
Non-performing assets to total assets1.31%1.39%1.09%0.08%0.10%
Non-performing loans to total loans1.28%1.29%1.36%0.11%0.10%
Total classified assets to total assets1.31%1.39%1.10%0.09%0.11%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans86.55%84.69%76.84%986.48%976.59%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans1.11%1.09%1.04%1.06%1.02%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized%%(0.02%)%%
      
Capital Ratios:     
Average equity to average assets9.08%10.18%9.96%9.68%9.46%
Equity to total assets at end of period8.54%9.76%10.14%9.64%9.46%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)12.82%12.71%12.47%12.80%12.64%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)11.70%11.67%11.49%11.80%11.66%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)9.00%9.65%9.68%9.59%9.68%
CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)11.70%11.67%11.49%11.80%11.66%


 Three Months Ended: Nine Months Ended:
 June 30,
2020		 June 30,
2019		 June 30,
2020		 June 30,
2019
Selected Operating Data:(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income$7,334  $8,082  $22,874  $24,270 
Interest expense940  1,715  3,772  4,972 
Net interest income6,394  6,367  19,102  19,298 
Provision for loan losses551    701  750 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses5,843  6,367  18,401  18,548 
Service fees on deposit accounts747  991  2,562  2,970 
Other non-interest income1,183  755  2,793  1,508 
Total non-interest income1,930  1,746  5,355  4,478 
        
Compensation and other employee benefits3,051  3,179  9,418  9,333 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment606  632  1,809  1,616 
Data processing758  780  2,342  2,288 
Other non-interest expense1,076  1,018  2,829  2,894 
Total non-interest expense5,491  5,609  16,398  16,131 
Income before income tax expense2,282  2,504  7,358  6,895 
Income tax expense633  693  2,074  1,887 
Net income$1,649  $1,811  $5,284  $5,008 
        
Basic earnings per share$0.58  $0.58  $1.74  $1.56 
Diluted earnings per share$0.57  $0.56  $1.69  $1.51 


 For the Three Months Ended:
 June 30,
2020		March 31,
2020		December 31,
2019		September 30,
2019		June 30,
2019
Selected Operating Data:(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income$7,334 $7,692 $7,848 $8,107 $8,082 
Interest expense940 1,303 1,529 1,722 1,715 
Net interest income6,394 6,389 6,319 6,385 6,367 
Provision for loan losses551 90 60 100  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses5,843 6,299 6,259 6,285 6,367 
Service fees on deposit accounts747 847 967 1,051 991 
Other non-interest income1,183 884 727 737 755 
Total non-interest income1,930 1,731 1,694 1,788 1,746 
      
Compensation and other employee benefits3,051 3,144 3,224 3,152 3,179 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment606 670 533 578 632 
Data processing758 795 789 797 780 
Other non-interest expense1,076 909 844 927 1,018 
Total non-interest expense5,491 5,518 5,390 5,454 5,609 
Income before income tax expense2,282 2,512 2,563 2,619 2,504 
Income tax expense633 714 726 742 693 
Net income$1,649 $1,798 $1,837 $1,877 $1,811 
      
Basic earnings per share$0.58 $0.58 $0.58 $0.59 $0.58 
Diluted earnings per share$0.57 $0.56 $0.56 $0.57 $0.56 
      


 At or For the Three Months Ended: At or For the Nine Months Ended:
 June 30,
2020		 June 30,
2019		 June 30,
2020		 June 30,
2019
Selected Financial Performance Ratios:       
Return on average assets0.75% 0.87% 0.83% 0.80%
Return on average equity8.22% 9.18% 8.50% 8.59%
Interest rate spread3.06% 3.19% 3.14% 3.21%
Net interest margin3.08% 3.23% 3.18% 3.26%
Non-interest expense to average total assets2.49% 2.69% 2.57% 2.58%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities104.18% 105.67% 105.57% 105.83%
        
Per Share and Stock Market Data:       
Net income per common share$0.58  $0.58  $1.74  $1.56 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding2,839,880  3,138,742  3,032,099  3,220,228 
Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares$28.25  $25.47  $28.25  $25.47 
Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares$26.93  $23.95  $26.93  $23.95 
Closing market price$19.25  $25.10  $19.25  $25.10 
Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares68.14% 98.55% 68.14% 98.55%
Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares71.48% 104.80% 71.48% 104.80%

 