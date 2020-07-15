New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Energy Storage Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02772345/?utm_source=GNW
9 Thousand Megawatts by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Thermal Energy Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR to reach 6.4 Thousand Megawatts by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrochemical Energy Storage segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.3% share of the global Advanced Energy Storage market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Advanced Energy Storage market in the U.S. is estimated at 2.4 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 2.3 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 2.3 Thousand Megawatts by the year 2027.
Other Technologies Segment Corners a 20.8% Share in 2020
In the global Other Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 1.4 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 2 Thousand Megawatts by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 1.5 Thousand Megawatts by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 162-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rising Share of Intermittent Sources of Energy in Utility
Energy Generation Portfolio: The Cornerstone for the Growth of
Utility Grade Advanced Energy Storage Technologies
Recent Market Activity
Review of Renewable Energy Projects Undertaken Worldwide and
Regulations Supporting Renewable Electricity-to-Grid
Integration
Declining Cost of Wind and Solar Power Make Renewables an
Important Part of Utility Energy Portfolio
Escalating Climate Change Adds Urgency to the Renewable Energy
Revolution Underway in the Global Economy
How the Renewable Energy Boom Benefits Advanced Energy Storage
Technologies
Despite Declines in Renewable Investments, Outlook for Advanced
Energy Storage Remains Bright
Prolonged Softness in Oil Prices: What It Means for Renewable-
to-Grid Integration
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Advanced Energy Storage Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Major Market Trends and Drivers
Rising Investments in Energy Storage Projects Bodes Well for
the Growth of Advanced Energy Storage Technologies
Aging Energy Infrastructure Drives Opportunities for Energy
Storage as a Method of Modernizing Energy Grids
Are Batteries Ready for Mass Commercialization in Grid-Level
Energy Storage?
?Value Stacking?: A Vital Product Development & Design Strategy
to Counter the High CAPEX of Battery Energy Storage
Technologies
Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Batteries: The Leader in Utility-Scale
Applications
Robust Surge in Solar and Wind Farms Throws the Focus Squarely
on Grid Stability
Energy Storage Assets Remain Vital Towards Enhancing the
Operation of Smart Grids
Flywheel Systems Emerge as a Reasonable Alternative to
Batteries Uniquely Suited to Utility-Scale Applications
Large Capacity Sodium Sulfur Battery Grow in Prominence as a
Promising Clean Energy Technology
CAES Systems to Offer Utility Grids Cost-Effective Bulk Storage
LAES Promises Environmentally Neutral Grid Scale Energy Storage
without Geographical Constraints
SMES: A Promising Advanced Energy Storage Technology
Hydrogen Storage Offers Seamless Integration of Wind and Solar
Energy into the Grid
Continuous Innovations Push a Bevy of Exciting Storage
Technologies Closer to Commercialization
Although Lower Than Pre-Recession Levels, World Demand for
Energy Will Remain a Key Driver of Growth
