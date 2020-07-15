New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Energy Storage Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02772345/?utm_source=GNW

9 Thousand Megawatts by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Thermal Energy Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR to reach 6.4 Thousand Megawatts by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrochemical Energy Storage segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.3% share of the global Advanced Energy Storage market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Advanced Energy Storage market in the U.S. is estimated at 2.4 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 2.3 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 2.3 Thousand Megawatts by the year 2027.



Other Technologies Segment Corners a 20.8% Share in 2020

In the global Other Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 1.4 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 2 Thousand Megawatts by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 1.5 Thousand Megawatts by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 162-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



ABB Ltd.

Active Power, Inc.

AES Energy Storage, LLC

Alevo Group S.A.

Altair Nanotechnologies, Inc.

Amber Kinetics, Inc.

Areva

Ashlawn Energy, LLC

Axion Power International, Inc.

Beacon Power, LLC

BYD Co. Ltd.

Calnetix Technologies, LLC

Dresser-Rand Group, Inc.

ECOULT

Electrochaea GmbH

Encell Technology, Inc.

EnSync Energy Systems, Inc.

Exide Technologies

General Electric Company

Gridflex Energy, LLC

Highview Enterprises Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hyper Tech Research, Inc.

IMS group AS

ITM Power Plc

Kokam Co., Ltd

Leclanché SA

LG Chem

LightSail Energy

Maxwell Technologies, Inc.

McPhy Energy S.A.

NEC Energy Solutions

NGK Insulators, Ltd.

Proton OnSite

Redflow Limited

Saft Groupe S.A.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Temporal Power

Tesla, Inc.

Tianjin Lishen Battery Co., Ltd.

Toshiba International Corporation

ViZn Energy Systems, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Rising Share of Intermittent Sources of Energy in Utility

Energy Generation Portfolio: The Cornerstone for the Growth of

Utility Grade Advanced Energy Storage Technologies

Recent Market Activity

Review of Renewable Energy Projects Undertaken Worldwide and

Regulations Supporting Renewable Electricity-to-Grid

Integration

Declining Cost of Wind and Solar Power Make Renewables an

Important Part of Utility Energy Portfolio

Escalating Climate Change Adds Urgency to the Renewable Energy

Revolution Underway in the Global Economy

How the Renewable Energy Boom Benefits Advanced Energy Storage

Technologies

Despite Declines in Renewable Investments, Outlook for Advanced

Energy Storage Remains Bright

Prolonged Softness in Oil Prices: What It Means for Renewable-

to-Grid Integration

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Advanced Energy Storage Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Major Market Trends and Drivers

Rising Investments in Energy Storage Projects Bodes Well for

the Growth of Advanced Energy Storage Technologies

Aging Energy Infrastructure Drives Opportunities for Energy

Storage as a Method of Modernizing Energy Grids

Are Batteries Ready for Mass Commercialization in Grid-Level

Energy Storage?

?Value Stacking?: A Vital Product Development & Design Strategy

to Counter the High CAPEX of Battery Energy Storage

Technologies

Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Batteries: The Leader in Utility-Scale

Applications

Robust Surge in Solar and Wind Farms Throws the Focus Squarely

on Grid Stability

Energy Storage Assets Remain Vital Towards Enhancing the

Operation of Smart Grids

Flywheel Systems Emerge as a Reasonable Alternative to

Batteries Uniquely Suited to Utility-Scale Applications

Large Capacity Sodium Sulfur Battery Grow in Prominence as a

Promising Clean Energy Technology

CAES Systems to Offer Utility Grids Cost-Effective Bulk Storage

LAES Promises Environmentally Neutral Grid Scale Energy Storage

without Geographical Constraints

SMES: A Promising Advanced Energy Storage Technology

Hydrogen Storage Offers Seamless Integration of Wind and Solar

Energy into the Grid

Continuous Innovations Push a Bevy of Exciting Storage

Technologies Closer to Commercialization

Although Lower Than Pre-Recession Levels, World Demand for

Energy Will Remain a Key Driver of Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 94

