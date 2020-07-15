Cape Fox Communication is award-winning! Visit the Cape Fox FCG YouTube channel to view the Careers at Cape Fox: Episode 1 video and see our Bronze Telly Award-winning video.

Cape Fox Communication is award-winning! Visit the Cape Fox FCG YouTube channel to view the Careers at Cape Fox: Episode 1 video and see our Bronze Telly Award-winning video.

Manassas, VA, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Fox Corporation announced today its Cape Fox Careers video has been named Bronze winner in the Branded Content category in the 41st Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, ESPN Films, RYOT, Vice+ and Vimeo.

In 2019, led by Jacob Mosholder, Sr. Multimedia Producer, Cape Fox Shared Services created a video about the life of working at Cape Fox. From video idea to completion, it took a couple of months of work with content, design, editing, and videography. On October 25th, the completed video went live on YouTube. This video is used to encourage recruitment and for onboarding new employees of Cape Fox Corporation.

Cape Fox is pushing the boundaries for video creativity at a time when the industry is both rapidly changing and heavily impacted by the current crisis,” said Sabrina Dridje, Managing Director of the Telly Awards.“ Our theme for this season, Telly Award Winners Tell Great Stories is a true reflection of the diversity of stories the community is skillfully able to tell. Now, more than ever, do we need to celebrate them and those that bring global stories to our attention. This award is a tribute to the talent and vision of these creators.”

“Creating the Careers at Cape Fox video was a lot of fun! Our Cape Fox Team really came together to make this possible. The people up in Ketchikan took me around to get the shots we wanted. A big thank you to Tim Lewis and James Llanos! Everyone at the Manassas Office was very helpful during filming. Our Communications team is awesome! This was very much a collaborative effort. It was so cool to see people bringing their various skills to the table. Finally, a huge thank you to Chris Luchtefeld for making this possible!"

- Jacob Mosholder, Sr. Multimedia Producer, Cape Fox Shared Services

Today’s winners announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators around the globe and across all screens. Continuing on from the inaugural Film & Video Screening Tour last season, The Telly Awards toured a selection of Telly Award-winning work to London, NYC, Amsterdam, and Toronto, culminating with an online event. This year also saw the continued expansion of new categories further to the awards’ recent initiative to rebuild the honors for the multi-screen era. New categories included serialized Branded Content and expanded Social Video and Immersive & Mixed Reality categories, alongside new categories honoring important work in Social Impact and Diversity & Inclusion.

Last year, The Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Adult Swim, the BBC, Condé Nast, Complex Networks, Netflix, Refinery29, RadicalMedia, T Brand Studio, and Ogilvy & Mather.

The full list of the 41st Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at

www.tellyawards.com/winners.

For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in healthcare services, information technology and cybersecurity, professional services, marketing, training services, and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Federal Contracting Group to learn more.

Attachment

Heather Kaiser Cape Fox FCG 703.686.2340 hkaiser@capefoxss.com