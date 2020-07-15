New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02772326/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Plug-In, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hard-Wired segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.9% share of the global Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$596.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$616 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$616 Million by the year 2027.



Line Cord Segment Corners a 19.7% Share in 2020

In the global Line Cord segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$328.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$385.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$409.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 325-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB

Advanced Protection Technologies Inc.

Belkin international Inc.

Bourns Inc.

DEHN + SOHNE GmbH + Co. KG

Eaton Corporation PLC

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Hubbell Inc.

Legrand

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Mersen

Novaris Pty Ltd.

OBO BETTERMANN GmbH & Co. KG

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

REV Ritter GmbH

Schneider Electric

Thomas & Betts Power Solutions LLC

Tripp Lite







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02772326/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Curtain Raiser

Recent Market Activity

Ideal Surge Protector - Key Characteristics

Surge Protection Devices Market to Experience Healthy Growth

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Exhibits Strong Performance

Hard-Wired SPD - Largest Product Market

Analysis by End-use Sector

Stiff Competition in a Fragmented Market

Competitive Insights

Pure-play SPD Manufacturers Face Off with Large Diversified

Electrical Equipment Makers

Global Competitor Market Shares

Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB (Switzerland)

Thomas & Betts Power Solutions LLC (USA)

Advanced Protection Technologies Inc. (USA)

Belkin international Inc. (USA)

Bourns Inc. (USA)

DEHN + SOHNE GmbH + Co. KG (Germany)

Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

General Electric Company (USA)

Hubbell Incorporated (USA)

Legrand (France)

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA)

Mersen (France)

Novaris Pty Ltd. (Australia)

OBO BETTERMANN GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

REV Ritter GmbH (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Tripp Lite (USA)

Weidmüller GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Outdoor LED Lighting - Crucial SPD Market

Advanced Series Mode Technology Catching on

Demand Prevails for SPDs as Shields against Environment-Induced

Voltage Surges

SPD Market - A Key Beneficiary of the Microprocessor Revolution

Advanced Surge Protection Devices Enhance Reliability of Life

Safety Systems

High Costs Associated with Equipment Downtime Motivates

Deployment of SPDs

Hassle Free Installation and Lower Maintenance Encourages

Deployments

Developing Economies Offer Opportunities on a Platter

Prices Come Under Pressure

Commercial Sector to Hog the Limelight

Older Generation SPDs Pose Risk of Unsafe Failure

Appliances Makers Reticent to Integrate SPDs in Devices

International Copper Prices Influence Fortunes of SPD

Manufacturers

Innovative Surge Protection Devices

Select Wall-Mounted Surge Protectors

Popular Surge Protectors and Power Strips



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Plug-In (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Plug-In (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Plug-In (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Hard-Wired (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Hard-Wired (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Hard-Wired (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Line Cord (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Line Cord (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Line Cord (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Commercial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Commercial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Residential (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Residential (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Residential (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 27: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 30: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 31: Canadian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 32: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Surge Protection Devices (SPDs):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surge

Protection Devices (SPDs) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Japanese Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Review in

China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Review in

Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Surge Protection Devices

(SPDs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 81: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 82: Spanish Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 83: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 95: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 98: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 114: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 115: Indian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 116: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Surge Protection

Devices (SPDs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 131: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Surge Protection Devices

(SPDs) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 140: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Argentina

in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 143: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Surge Protection Devices

(SPDs) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Rest of

Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Surge Protection Devices

(SPDs) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Surge Protection Devices

(SPDs) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 161: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 162: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: The Middle East Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Surge Protection Devices (SPDs):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surge

Protection Devices (SPDs) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Iranian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share Shift

in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Israel in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 182: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Surge Protection Devices

(SPDs) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 193: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02772326/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001