The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market in the U.S. is estimated at 13.5 Million Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 11.7 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 11.7 Million Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 166-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bajaj Auto Limited

BMW Group

China Jialing Industrial Co., Ltd.

Ducati Motor Holding SpA

Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Honda Italia Industriale S.p.A.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (Private) Ltd.

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

KTM AG

Lifan Industry (Group) Company

Piaggio & C. SpA

Polaris Industries Inc.

Suzuki Motor Corp.

Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Powered Two-Wheelers Market: A Prelude

Key Factors Influencing the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Market: On a Scale 1-10 (10 - High Impact;1 - Low Impact)

Vehicle Features Influencing the Purchase of Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 -

Low Impact)

Recent Market Activity

Developing Regions Dominate Two-Wheeler Markets

Volatility in Major Two-Wheeler Markets - A Causefor Concern

Economic Revival in Developed Markets toDrive Market Growth

Role of Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds: A ContrastingPicture in

Developing & Developed World

Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growthfor Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds

Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Bajaj Auto Limited (India)

BMW Group (Germany)

China Jialing Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)

Ducati Motor Holding SpA (Italy)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (US)

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (India)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Honda Italia Industriale S.p.A. (Italy)

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (Private) Ltd. (India)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

KTM AG (Austria)

Lifan Industry (Group) Company (China)

Piaggio & C. SpA (Italy)

Polaris Industries Inc. (USA)

Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan)

Triumph Motorcycles Limited (UK)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Favorable Demographics to Drive Growthin Two-Wheelers Market

Rising Population Increases Mobility Needs -To Drive Market

Expansion

Opportunity Indicators

Middle Aged Customer Segment Still Contributing toSignificant

Demand

Growing Number of ’Born-Again’ MiddleAged Bikers

Growth in Female Two-Wheeler Riders IndicatesStrong Market

Prospects

Growing Urbanization Levels & Inadequate PublicTransport

Facilities to Boost Market Prospects13Opportunity Indicators

Growing Traffic Congestion Drives Demand

Surging Middle Class Segment Underpins Sales Growth

Opportunity Indicators

Reduction in Prices and Improvement in CreditFacilities to

Boost Demand

Convenient Features, Economic & EnvironmentalBenefits Add to

the Appeal of Two-Wheelers

Personal Appeal of Two-Wheelers Make Them Aptfor Outdoor Pursuits

Wider Social Benefits Add to Mass Appeal ofPowered Two-Wheelers

Replacement Demand: A Lucrative Opportunity

Asia-Pacific Continues to Remain Volume Contributor

Market Sees Increased Opportunities inOther Developing Regions

As Well

Government Policies and Regulatory EnvironmentBring Mixed Bag

of Opportunities & Challengesfor Two-Wheelers Market

Technology Advancements Drive Two-Wheeler Industry

Braking Mechanism Makes Huge Progress

Lighting Technology Sees Significant Improvements

Environmental Considerations - Taking a Front Seat

Motorcycle - A Versatile Machine

Leading Motorcycle Manufacturers in the World -Ranked by

Popularity

Shift in Asia-Pacific Demand towards LightMotorcycles

Review of Latest Motorcycle Offerings

Top Motorcycle Designs

Scooters - Europe Dominates

European and US Scooters Market - RegulationsDictate Market Demand

’Cycloscooters’ Penetrate the European Market

Electric Two-Wheelers Continue to Gain WidespreadAttention

Electric Motorcycles - A Review

Harley-Davidson Unveils Ambitious Plans to EnterElectric Two-

Wheelers Market

Technology Innovations in the Electric MotorcyclesMarket

Electric Motorcycles Vis-à-Vis Standard GasolineMotorcycles/

Scooters

Electric Scooters and Mopeds Make their PresenceFelt

Electric Scooters Market on an Upward Swing

E-Scooter Rental Market Zooming Ahead

Innovative TS3 System for Optimizing Performance,Stability and

Compliance

TFT Technology Replacing LCD

Innovative Safety Solutions Revolutionizingthe Motorcycle Market

Innovative Motorcycle Cruise Control Technologyto Make

Motorcycling Better

Safety Solutions for Motorcycle Offered by Bosch

Latest Innovations in E-Scooters

Failed Brilliant Innovations in Motorcycle Industry



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 70

