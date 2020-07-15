New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01053018/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market in the U.S. is estimated at 13.5 Million Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 11.7 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 11.7 Million Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 166-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01053018/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Powered Two-Wheelers Market: A Prelude
Key Factors Influencing the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds
Market: On a Scale 1-10 (10 - High Impact;1 - Low Impact)
Vehicle Features Influencing the Purchase of Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 -
Low Impact)
Recent Market Activity
Developing Regions Dominate Two-Wheeler Markets
Volatility in Major Two-Wheeler Markets - A Causefor Concern
Economic Revival in Developed Markets toDrive Market Growth
Role of Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds: A ContrastingPicture in
Developing & Developed World
Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growthfor Motorcycles,
Scooters and Mopeds
Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Bajaj Auto Limited (India)
BMW Group (Germany)
China Jialing Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)
Ducati Motor Holding SpA (Italy)
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (US)
Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (India)
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Honda Italia Industriale S.p.A. (Italy)
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (Private) Ltd. (India)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
KTM AG (Austria)
Lifan Industry (Group) Company (China)
Piaggio & C. SpA (Italy)
Polaris Industries Inc. (USA)
Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan)
Triumph Motorcycles Limited (UK)
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Favorable Demographics to Drive Growthin Two-Wheelers Market
Rising Population Increases Mobility Needs -To Drive Market
Expansion
Opportunity Indicators
Middle Aged Customer Segment Still Contributing toSignificant
Demand
Growing Number of ’Born-Again’ MiddleAged Bikers
Growth in Female Two-Wheeler Riders IndicatesStrong Market
Prospects
Growing Urbanization Levels & Inadequate PublicTransport
Facilities to Boost Market Prospects13Opportunity Indicators
Growing Traffic Congestion Drives Demand
Surging Middle Class Segment Underpins Sales Growth
Opportunity Indicators
Reduction in Prices and Improvement in CreditFacilities to
Boost Demand
Convenient Features, Economic & EnvironmentalBenefits Add to
the Appeal of Two-Wheelers
Personal Appeal of Two-Wheelers Make Them Aptfor Outdoor Pursuits
Wider Social Benefits Add to Mass Appeal ofPowered Two-Wheelers
Replacement Demand: A Lucrative Opportunity
Asia-Pacific Continues to Remain Volume Contributor
Market Sees Increased Opportunities inOther Developing Regions
As Well
Government Policies and Regulatory EnvironmentBring Mixed Bag
of Opportunities & Challengesfor Two-Wheelers Market
Technology Advancements Drive Two-Wheeler Industry
Braking Mechanism Makes Huge Progress
Lighting Technology Sees Significant Improvements
Environmental Considerations - Taking a Front Seat
Motorcycle - A Versatile Machine
Leading Motorcycle Manufacturers in the World -Ranked by
Popularity
Shift in Asia-Pacific Demand towards LightMotorcycles
Review of Latest Motorcycle Offerings
Top Motorcycle Designs
Scooters - Europe Dominates
European and US Scooters Market - RegulationsDictate Market Demand
’Cycloscooters’ Penetrate the European Market
Electric Two-Wheelers Continue to Gain WidespreadAttention
Electric Motorcycles - A Review
Harley-Davidson Unveils Ambitious Plans to EnterElectric Two-
Wheelers Market
Technology Innovations in the Electric MotorcyclesMarket
Electric Motorcycles Vis-à-Vis Standard GasolineMotorcycles/
Scooters
Electric Scooters and Mopeds Make their PresenceFelt
Electric Scooters Market on an Upward Swing
E-Scooter Rental Market Zooming Ahead
Innovative TS3 System for Optimizing Performance,Stability and
Compliance
TFT Technology Replacing LCD
Innovative Safety Solutions Revolutionizingthe Motorcycle Market
Innovative Motorcycle Cruise Control Technologyto Make
Motorcycling Better
Safety Solutions for Motorcycle Offered by Bosch
Latest Innovations in E-Scooters
Failed Brilliant Innovations in Motorcycle Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in the United
States: A Historic Review in Thousand Units for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic
Market Review in Thousand Units: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 9: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period
2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market
Growth Prospects in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic Market
Analysis in China in Thousand Units: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market
Demand Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Units by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period
2020-2027
Table 16: French Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic
Market Scenario in Thousand Units: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic
Market Analysis in Thousand Units: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market
Growth Prospects in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in Thousand Units: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units for the
Period 2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic
Market Review in Thousand Units: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Russia:
A Historic Review in Thousand Units for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020-2027
Table 28: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Rest of
Europe in Thousand Units: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 30: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic
Market Analysis in Thousand Units: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic
Market Review in Thousand Units: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Units for the Period 2018-2027
Table 37: South Korean Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds
Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Motorcycles, Scooters
and Mopeds: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units for the
Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds
Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2020-2027
Table 41: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Latin
America in Thousand Units by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020-2027
Table 44: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Argentina
in Thousand Units: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Brazil:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period
2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic
Market Scenario in Thousand Units: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic
Market Analysis in Thousand Units: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Motorcycles, Scooters and
Mopeds Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units: 2020
to 2027
Table 50: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Rest of
Latin America: A Historic Review in Thousand Units for
2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 55: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period
2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020-2027
Table 57: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Israel in
Thousand Units: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market
Growth Prospects in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Thousand Units: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds
Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds
Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market in Africa:
A Historic Review in Thousand Units for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 70
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01053018/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: