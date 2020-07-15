LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties is proud to announce the successful completion of five debt-free DST purchases for a couple selling a single-family home in Southern California. They were excited to be able to defer the accumulated capital gains and depreciation recapture taxes that they have accumulated over the many years of owning and managing the property by utilizing Internal Revenue Code, Section 1031. In addition to deferring the taxes by successfully utilizing the 1031 exchange, the clients were grateful to invest and diversify into more passive real estate investments by utilizing the Kay Properties 1031 DST marketplace at www.kpi1031.com .



The Delaware Statutory Trust exchange investments were completed by Kay Properties and Investments team members Chay Lapin, Senior Vice President, and Matt McFarland, Associate.

Chay Lapin, Senior Vice President, stated, “Over a period of approximately six months, we helped educate the clients on the potential pros and cons of real estate, 1031 exchanges and DST structured investments. Through ongoing dialogue and correspondence, the clients decided that they wanted to remain debt-free and take a conservative position in their DST 1031 investments. By the time their single-family investment property sold and they officially entered into a 1031 exchange, we were able to work with them to select five different debt-free DST properties, diversified across five states and across four different asset classes.”



Matt McFarland, Associate at Kay Properties, added, "After successfully completing their DST 1031 investment purchases, the clients informed me that they were confident with their purchases and the diversification profile of their 1031 DST portfolio as we head into an ever-changing and uncertain future.”

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $15 billion of DST 1031 investments.

*Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

*This case study may not be representative of the experience of other clients. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities.

