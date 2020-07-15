New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermal Power Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090556/?utm_source=GNW
6 Trillion Kilowatt-hours by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Coal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.6% CAGR to reach 12.3 Trillion Kilowatt-hours by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35% share of the global Thermal Power market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Thermal Power market in the U.S. is estimated at 5 Trillion Kilowatt-hours in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 4.6 Trillion Kilowatt-hours in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 4.6 Trillion Kilowatt-hours by the year 2027.
Oil Segment Corners a 8.9% Share in 2020
In the global Oil segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 1.2 Trillion Kilowatt-hours in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 1.5 Trillion Kilowatt-hours by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 3.1 Trillion Kilowatt-hours by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 266-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090556/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Thermal Power: A Dependable Source of Energy that Meet Diverse
Power Needs Worldwide
Recent Market Activity
Despite Coal-Fired Thermal Power Dominance, Several Issues
Hamper Market Prospects for Coal in the Long Term
Global Coal Demand Face Declining Trend
Coal Gravitating Towards East
Chinese Policies Determine Global Coal Market Dynamics
Despite Slowdown, China Remains Largest Coal Producer &
Consumer Globally
Declining Utilization Rates and Idle Capacity Characterize
Existing Thermal Plants
Despite Paris Agreement, No Major Initiatives on Carbon Capture
and Storage
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Dynamics in the Global
Energy Sector
Global Energy Trends Summarized
Slower Growth
New Technologies and Fuels to Provide Competitive Advantage
Policies Encourage Clean Energy
Changing Global Power Sector Landscape
Power Sector Innovations: Both Supportive and Disruptive
Cyber Security Become Critical
Global Market Outlook
China: Growth Engine for the Global Thermal Power Market
Coal Power Continues to Dominate Chinese Power Generation
Global Competitor Market Shares
Thermal Power Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Thermal Power Generation Companies
AES Corporation (USA)
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (USA)
Beijing Jingneng Power Co., Ltd. (China)
China Huaneng Group (China)
China Huadian Corporation (China)
Dominion Energy, Inc. (USA)
Duke Energy Corporation (USA)
Dynegy, Inc. (USA)
EDF (France)
Enel S.p.A. (Italy)
EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG (Germany)
Energy Future Holdings Corp. (USA)
Engie (France)
Iberdrola, S.A. (Spain)
National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (India)
NRG Energy, Inc. (USA)
Southern Company (USA)
SSE plc (UK)
Tata Power (India)
The Tokyo Electric Power Company, Incorporated (Japan)
Thermal Power Generation Equipment Manufacturers
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)
Doosan Power Systems (UK)
GE Power (USA)
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) (Japan)
Siemens Power and Gas (Germany)
Toshiba Corporation Energy Systems & Solutions Company (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Number of Thermal Power Plants with Enhanced
Operational Efficiencies and Reduced Emissions Drive Healthy
Market Growth
Clean Coal Power Technologies to Drive Global Thermal Power
Generation Sector
Rising Investments in Clean Technology-Based Coal Power Capacities
Need for Attaining Energy Security, Stability, and Independence
while Minimizing Carbon Footprint Drive Adoption
Cleaner Coal Technologies: Need of the Hour in the United States
Spiraling Electricity Appetite from Ballooning Global
Population Drive Market Demand
Steam Turbines: Integral for Thermal Power Generation
Steam Turbine MRO Market to Post Strong Gains in the Short-Term
Green Technologies in Coal-Fired Power Plants Boost Steam
Turbines Demand in Asia-Pacific
Growing Environment Concerns Drive Cogeneration Adoption in
Thermal Power Plants
Different Performance Classes
Plants for Heat-driven Applications with Electric Power as By-
product
Plants for Power-driven Applications Can Supply Electric Power
and Heat if Needed
Longer Shutdown Periods for Medium-load Plants
Growing Demand for Peak-load Operations with Renewable Power
Sources
Increasing Modernization Initiatives Drive Demand for Turbine
Gearbox in Thermal Power Plants
Growing Trend towards Fuel Diversification Favors Gas-Based
Thermal Power
Need for Reducing Emissions Drives Natural Gas-Based Thermal
Power Generation
Favorable Regulations Spur Demand for Gas Turbines
NOx Reduction Techniques Commonly Deployed in Thermal Power
Generation Plants
Waste Heat Boilers Enhance Efficiency Levels of Thermal Power
Plants
Increasing Demand for Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers Augurs
Well for the Market
Developing Countries, Spearheaded by Asia-Pacific, Drive
Current and Future Growth
Liberalization and Privatization of the Electricity Sector: An
Important Growth Driver in the Developing Countries
Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Sources Rubs Off Sheen
of Fossil Fuel-Based Thermal Power
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/Countries
Revival of Nuclear Power Programs Pose Threat to Thermal Power
Generation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Thermal Power Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Million Kilowatt-hours by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Thermal Power Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Million Kilowatt-hours by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Thermal Power Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Coal (Fuel Type) World Market by Region/Country in
Million Kilowatt-hours: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Coal (Fuel Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Coal (Fuel Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Gas (Fuel Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
Million Kilowatt-hours: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Gas (Fuel Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Gas (Fuel Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Oil (Fuel Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
Million Kilowatt-hours: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Oil (Fuel Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Oil (Fuel Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Thermal Power Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Thermal Power Market Estimates and
Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 14: Thermal Power Market in the United States by Fuel
Type: A Historic Review in Million Kilowatt-hours for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by
Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Thermal Power Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Thermal Power Historic Market Review by Fuel
Type in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2012-2019
Table 18: Thermal Power Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Thermal Power: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Thermal Power Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Thermal Power Market Share Analysis by Fuel
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Thermal Power Market Growth Prospects in
Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Thermal Power Historic Market Analysis in China in
Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Thermal Power Market by Fuel Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Thermal Power Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Thermal Power Market Demand Scenario in
Million Kilowatt-hours by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Thermal Power Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Million Kilowatt-hours by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Thermal Power Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Thermal Power Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020-2027
Table 29: Thermal Power Market in Europe in Million
Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Thermal Power Market in France by Fuel Type:
Estimates and Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: French Thermal Power Historic Market Scenario in
Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Thermal Power Market Share Analysis by Fuel
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Thermal Power Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Thermal Power Historic Market Analysis in
Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Thermal Power Market Growth Prospects in
Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Thermal Power Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Thermal Power Market by Fuel Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Thermal Power: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Thermal Power Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Thermal Power Market Share Analysis by
Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Thermal Power Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Thermal Power Historic Market Review by Fuel
Type in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2012-2019
Table 45: Thermal Power Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Thermal Power Market Estimates and
Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: Thermal Power Market in Russia by Fuel Type:
A Historic Review in Million Kilowatt-hours for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Thermal Power Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Thermal Power Market in Rest of Europe in Million
Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown
by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Thermal Power Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Kilowatt-hours by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 53: Thermal Power Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Thermal Power Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Thermal Power Market in Asia-Pacific by Fuel Type:
Estimates and Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Thermal Power Historic Market Scenario
in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Thermal Power Market Share Analysis by
Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Thermal Power Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Thermal Power Historic Market Analysis in
Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by
Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Thermal Power Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Thermal Power Historic Market Review by Fuel
Type in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2012-2019
Table 63: Thermal Power Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Thermal Power Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Thermal Power Historic Market Analysis
in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Thermal Power Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Thermal Power: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours by
Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Thermal Power Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermal Power Market Share
Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Thermal Power Market Trends by
Region/Country in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2020-2027
Table 71: Thermal Power Market in Latin America in Million
Kilowatt-hours by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Thermal Power Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Thermal Power Market Growth Prospects
in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Thermal Power Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Thermal Power Market by Fuel Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Thermal Power Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Thermal Power Market in Argentina in Million
Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by
Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Thermal Power Market in Brazil by Fuel Type:
Estimates and Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Thermal Power Historic Market Scenario in
Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Thermal Power Market Share Analysis by Fuel
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Thermal Power Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Thermal Power Historic Market Analysis in
Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Thermal Power Market Estimates
and Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: Thermal Power Market in Rest of Latin America by Fuel
Type: A Historic Review in Million Kilowatt-hours for 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Thermal Power Market Share
Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Thermal Power Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Kilowatt-hours by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 89: Thermal Power Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Thermal Power Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Thermal Power Historic Market by Fuel
Type in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2012-2019
Table 93: Thermal Power Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Thermal Power: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Thermal Power Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Thermal Power Market Share Analysis by Fuel
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Thermal Power Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Thermal Power Market in Israel in Million
Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Thermal Power Market Growth Prospects
in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Thermal Power Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Thermal Power Market by Fuel Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Thermal Power Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million
Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Thermal Power Historic Market
Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Thermal Power Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Thermal Power Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by
Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Thermal Power Historic Market
Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Thermal Power Market Share
Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Thermal Power Market Estimates and
Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 110: Thermal Power Market in Africa by Fuel Type:
A Historic Review in Million Kilowatt-hours for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 125
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090556/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: