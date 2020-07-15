GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES") today announced that Tinuum Group, LLC ("Tinuum Group"), a joint venture among the Company's subsidiary ADA-ES, Inc., an affiliate of NexGen Resources Corporation, and an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., has leased an additional Refined Coal ("RC") facility to an existing RC investor. The RC facility is located at a coal plant that has historically burned approximately 2.0 million tons of coal per year. With this addition, Tinuum Group has 21 invested facilities in full-time operation.



Greg Marken, Interim CEO of ADES, commented, "We are pleased to have completed the lease of an RC facility to an existing investor and proud to continue to help power utilities and investors achieve their emission reduction requirements and business goals. While the tonnage burned at this facility is lower than previous invested facilities, this invested facility helps offset reductions in coal burn that have occurred due to reductions in electricity demand. Tinuum, with support from ADES and Tinuum’s other owners, is diligently focused on maximizing business results for the remainder of the refined coal tax credit period."

About Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. serves as the holding entity for a family of companies that provide emissions solutions to customers in the power generation and other industries.

ADA

ADA brings together ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of powder activated carbon ("PAC") and ADA-ES, Inc., the providers of ADA® M-Prove™ Technology. We provide products and services to control mercury and other contaminants at coal-fired power generators and other industrial companies. Our broad suite of complementary products control contaminants and help our customers meet their compliance objectives consistently and reliably. CarbPure

Technologies

CarbPure Technologies LLC, (“CarbPure”), formed in 2015 provides high-quality PAC and granular activated carbon ideally suited for treatment of potable water and wastewater. Our affiliate company, ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC manufactures the products for CarbPure. Tinuum

Tinuum Group, LLC (“Tinuum Group”) is a 42.5% owned joint venture by ADA that provides patented Refined Coal (“RC”) technologies to enhance combustion of and reduce emissions of NOx and mercury from coal-fired power plants.



Caution on Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which provides a “safe harbor” for such statements in certain circumstances. The forward-looking statements include the expected additional tons of coal with respect to this new facility as well as our expectations on the market appetite and capacity for tax equity investment in refined coal. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Information about potential factors that could affect Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.’s business, results of operations and financial condition is included in the Risk Factors sections of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. as of the date of this document, and except to the extent Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. may be required to update such information under any applicable securities laws, Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

