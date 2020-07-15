New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wall Coverings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p080427/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Interior Paint, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$22.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wallpaper segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.9% share of the global Wall Coverings market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Wall Coverings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Wall Tile Segment Corners a 13% Share in 2020

In the global Wall Tile segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 391-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Wall Coverings: An Aesthetic, Affordable, Reliable, and

Timeless Architectural and Interior Design Option

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

Major Wall Treatment Trends & Designs Summarized

Superior Attributes of Wall Coverings over Other

Wall Décor Options Drive Steady Market Penetration

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wall Coverings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ahlstrom-MunksjöOyj (Sweden)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)

Asian Paints Limited (India)

Benjamin Moore & Co. Inc. (USA)

Brewster Home Fashions LLC (USA)

British Ceramic Tile (UK)

Canteras Cerro Negro SA (Argentina)

Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.p.A. (Italy)

CeramicheRefin S.p.A (Italy)

Ceramic Industries Group (South Africa)

Cristal Cerámica S.A. (Spain)

Crossville, Inc. (USA)

Decorative Panels International, Inc. (USA)

F. Schumacher & Co., Inc. (USA)

Florim USA, Inc. (USA)

Georgia-Pacific LLC (USA)

Grespania SA (Spain)

Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SpA (Italy)

Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc. (USA)

Internacional de Cerámica, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

John Morris Wallcoverings (UK)

Johnson Tiles Limited (UK)

Johns Manville Corporation (USA)

Kaleseramik Çanakkale Kalebodur Seramik

Sanayi A.S. (Turkey)

Kronospan Limited (Austria)

Laminating Services, Inc. (USA)

Lasselsberger, a. s (Czech Republic)

Manufacturas Vitromex, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA)

Marazzi Group S.p.A. (Italy)

EMILCERAMICA S.r.l. (Italy)

Dal-Tile Corporation (USA)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A. (Italy)

Florida Tile, Inc. (USA)

Pilkington Group Limited (UK)

Porcelanite S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

Portobello SA (Brazil)

PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)

Rust-Oleum Corporation (USA)

Rovese Spolka Akcyjna (Poland)

Sherwin-Williams Company (USA)

The Valspar Corporation (USA)

Thai Ceramic Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

TIRI Group Ltd. (New Zealand)

Aspiring Walls (New Zealand)

York Wallcoverings Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Interest in Smart Wallpapers, Smart Intelligent Multi-

Purpose Tiles and Advanced Interior Paints Drive Healthy

Market Growth

Smart Multi-Purpose Wall Tiles

Advanced Interior Paints: More than Just Wall Décor

Smart Wall Paper That Can Power Homes by Absorbing Light

Surging Popularity of Digitally Printed Stylish and Creative

Wall Covering Solutions Drive Market Demand

Digital Printing Advancements Revive Wallpapers as Premium

Décor Pieces

HP?s Advanced Digital Printing Device for Wall Coverings: The

Next Big Thing

Significance of Walls in a Home Sustain Perennial Demand for

Various Types of Wallpapers

Nonwoven Wallpapers Steadily Gain Share from Paper-Based

Wallpapers

Notable Interior Wallpaper Trends

Select Designer Wallpaper Trends

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright

Prospects for the Wallcoverings Market

Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving

Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints

Key Décor Trends in a Nutshell

The ?Go Green? Trend Benefit Demand for Green Panelized Housing

Shift from Traditional to Digital Wall Tiles Drive Faster

Market Growth

Disadvantages of Traditional Process

Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing

Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality Drive Consumer Interest in

Sustainable Wall Coverings

ECORE?: An Eco-friendly Wall Covering Technology

Concerns over VOC Emissions Give Way to Eco-Friendly Interior

Paints

Regulations Spur Recycling

Myriad Benefits and Rising Prominence of Plastics in Building

Construction Benefits Demand for Vinyl Wall Coverings

Vinyl Wall Coverings: A Boon for the Healthcare Industry

Feature Walls Make a Comeback

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Population Growth

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Recent Innovative and Advanced Wall Covering Offerings

High-End Tiles by Fired Earth

Super Stripes from Little Greene

Confident Shades from Crown Paints

Contemporary Pastels by Occa-Home

Color Contrasts from Ecos Organic Paints

Copper Blush by Dulux

Soft Colors Wallpapers by Superfresco Easy

Soothing Color Options from Farrow & Ball

Industrial Look by Graham & Brown

Traviata Fabrics Range by Clarke & Clarke

Textured Wall Coverings

Astoria Loft and Bark

Union Peru, Plaster, Rhea, Zambezi and Boa

3D Technology Enable Unlimited Possibilities for Innovative

Wall Coverings

Paint Shield with Magnetic and Bacteria Killing Properties

Magnetically Active PULL Wall Covering

Silk-Leaf: A Man-made-cum-biological Leaf-Like Material for

Wallpapers

Next-Generation Applications in Commercial Wall Coverings

Digital Wall Coverings

Wood Veneers

Wall Murals

Unconventional Wall Covering Designs

Plankprints: Innovative Wall Covering

Wall Coverings that Improve Indoor Air Quality

Sound-Proof Wall Coverings

Research Efforts Focus on Life-Saving Functionality of Wall

Coverings



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Wall Coverings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Wall Coverings Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Wall Coverings Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Interior Paint (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Interior Paint (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Interior Paint (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Wallpaper (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Wallpaper (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Wallpaper (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Wall Tile (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Wall Tile (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Wall Tile (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Wall Panels (Product Segment) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Wall Panels (Product Segment) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Wall Panels (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Wall Coverings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Wall Coverings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Wall Coverings Market in the United States by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Wall Coverings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Wall Coverings Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: Wall Coverings Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Wall Coverings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Wall Coverings Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Wall Coverings Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Wall Coverings Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Wall Coverings Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Wall Coverings Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Wall Coverings Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Wall Coverings Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Wall Coverings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Wall Coverings Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Wall Coverings Market in France by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: French Wall Coverings Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Wall Coverings Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Wall Coverings Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Wall Coverings Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Wall Coverings: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Wall Coverings Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Wall Coverings Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Wall Coverings Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Wall Coverings Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Wall Coverings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Wall Coverings Market in Russia by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Wall Coverings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Wall Coverings Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Wall Coverings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Wall Coverings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Wall Coverings Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Wall Coverings Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Wall Coverings Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Wall Coverings Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Wall Coverings Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Wall Coverings Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Wall Coverings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Wall Coverings Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wall Coverings:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Wall Coverings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wall Coverings Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Wall Coverings Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Wall Coverings Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Wall Coverings Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Wall Coverings Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Wall Coverings Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Wall Coverings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 80: Wall Coverings Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Wall Coverings Market in Brazil by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Wall Coverings Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Wall Coverings Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Wall Coverings Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Wall Coverings Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Wall Coverings Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Wall Coverings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Wall Coverings Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Wall Coverings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Wall Coverings Historic Market by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Wall Coverings Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Wall Coverings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Wall Coverings Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Wall Coverings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 101: Wall Coverings Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Wall Coverings Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Wall Coverings Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Wall Coverings Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Wall Coverings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Wall Coverings Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Wall Coverings Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Wall Coverings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Wall Coverings Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Wall Coverings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Wall Coverings Market in Africa by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 247

