5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the period 2020-2027.High Temperature, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.8% CAGR to reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low & Medium Temperature segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 51.2% share of the global Superconductors market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Superconductors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.6% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Superconductors: The Greatest Scientific Discovery of the 21st

Century

Recent Market Activity

Steady Growth Projected Over the Next Few Years

Market Analysis by Segment

Low Temperature Superconductors (LTS): Largest Product Category

High Temperature Superconductors (HTS) Fastest Growing Segment

Market Analysis by Region

Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Global Competitor Market Shares

Superconductors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

American Superconductor Corporation (USA)

Bruker Corporation (USA)

Ceraco Ceramic Coating GmbH (Germany)

Cryomagnetics, Inc. (USA)

Deutsche Nanoschicht GmbH (Germany)

Fujikura Ltd. (Japan)

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hyper Tech Research, Inc. (USA)

Japan Superconductor Technology, Inc. (Japan)

LS Cable & System Ltd. (South Korea)

Luvata (Finland)

Scientific Magnetics (UK)

Southwire Company (USA)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Supercon, Inc. (USA)

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (USA)

SuperOx (Russia)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Aging and Heavily Burdened Electric Power Infrastructure

Welcomes the Emergence of Superconductors

Crowded Skies & the Need for Other Rapid Transit Alternatives

Drive Interest in Magnetic Levitation Transport

Medical Imaging: The Largest Application Area Generating a

Major Chunk of Market Revenues

Emerging Significance of Biomagnetism As an Alternate Form of

Medicine Opens Up a New Application Possibility for

Superconductors

Robust Investments in Life Sciences and Biotechnology Drives

Opportunities for Superconductors in Nuclear Magnetic

Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR)

Search for Innovative Ways to Store Energy & the Ensuing Rise

in Popularity of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

Drives Growth in the Market

Superconductors Make a Sizable Impact on the Electrical

Equipment Market

Electric Motors

Fault Current Limiters (FCLs)

Generators

Tapping into the Electrodynamics of Superconductors Marks the

Emergence of Superconducting Electronics

Superconducting Spintronics Gets a Headstart

Global Focus on Innovation through R&D Provides a Lucrative

Platform for the Development & Commercialization of

Superconductors

Pushing the Frontiers of Human Knowledge: A Peek into the Most

Recent Innovations in Superconducting Materials Made by

Scientific Research Facilities Worldwide



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Superconductors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Superconductors Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Superconductors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: High Temperature (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: High Temperature (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: High Temperature (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Low & Medium Temperature (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Low & Medium Temperature (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Low & Medium Temperature (Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Energy (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Energy (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Energy (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 14: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Electronics (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Electronics (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Electronics (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Conductive Material (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Conductive Material (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Conductive Material (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Research & Development (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Research & Development (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Research & Development (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Superconductors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Superconductors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Superconductors Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Superconductors Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Superconductors Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Superconductors Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: Superconductors Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Superconductors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Superconductors Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 36: Superconductors Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Superconductors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Superconductors Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Superconductors Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Superconductors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Superconductors Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Superconductors Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Superconductors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Superconductors Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Superconductors Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Superconductors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Superconductors Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Superconductors Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Superconductors in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Superconductors Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Superconductors Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Superconductors Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Superconductors Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Superconductors Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Superconductors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Superconductors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Superconductors Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Superconductors Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Superconductors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Superconductors Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Superconductors Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Superconductors Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French Superconductors Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Superconductors Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Superconductors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Superconductors Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Superconductors Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Superconductors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Superconductors Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Superconductors Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Superconductors Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Superconductors Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Superconductors Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Superconductors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Superconductors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Superconductors Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Superconductors in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Superconductors Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Superconductors Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Superconductors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Superconductors Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Superconductors Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Superconductors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Superconductors Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Superconductors Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Superconductors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 86: Superconductors Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Superconductors Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Superconductors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Superconductors Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Superconductors Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Superconductors Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Superconductors Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Superconductors Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Superconductors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Superconductors Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Superconductors Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Superconductors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Rest of World Superconductors Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 99: Superconductors Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Rest of World Superconductors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Superconductors Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of World Superconductors Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 41

