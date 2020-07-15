New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Superconductors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552794/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the period 2020-2027.High Temperature, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.8% CAGR to reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low & Medium Temperature segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 51.2% share of the global Superconductors market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Superconductors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.6% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552794/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Superconductors: The Greatest Scientific Discovery of the 21st
Century
Recent Market Activity
Steady Growth Projected Over the Next Few Years
Market Analysis by Segment
Low Temperature Superconductors (LTS): Largest Product Category
High Temperature Superconductors (HTS) Fastest Growing Segment
Market Analysis by Region
Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion
Global Competitor Market Shares
Superconductors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
American Superconductor Corporation (USA)
Bruker Corporation (USA)
Ceraco Ceramic Coating GmbH (Germany)
Cryomagnetics, Inc. (USA)
Deutsche Nanoschicht GmbH (Germany)
Fujikura Ltd. (Japan)
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Hyper Tech Research, Inc. (USA)
Japan Superconductor Technology, Inc. (Japan)
LS Cable & System Ltd. (South Korea)
Luvata (Finland)
Scientific Magnetics (UK)
Southwire Company (USA)
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
Supercon, Inc. (USA)
Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (USA)
SuperOx (Russia)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Aging and Heavily Burdened Electric Power Infrastructure
Welcomes the Emergence of Superconductors
Crowded Skies & the Need for Other Rapid Transit Alternatives
Drive Interest in Magnetic Levitation Transport
Medical Imaging: The Largest Application Area Generating a
Major Chunk of Market Revenues
Emerging Significance of Biomagnetism As an Alternate Form of
Medicine Opens Up a New Application Possibility for
Superconductors
Robust Investments in Life Sciences and Biotechnology Drives
Opportunities for Superconductors in Nuclear Magnetic
Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR)
Search for Innovative Ways to Store Energy & the Ensuing Rise
in Popularity of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
Drives Growth in the Market
Superconductors Make a Sizable Impact on the Electrical
Equipment Market
Electric Motors
Fault Current Limiters (FCLs)
Generators
Tapping into the Electrodynamics of Superconductors Marks the
Emergence of Superconducting Electronics
Superconducting Spintronics Gets a Headstart
Global Focus on Innovation through R&D Provides a Lucrative
Platform for the Development & Commercialization of
Superconductors
Pushing the Frontiers of Human Knowledge: A Peek into the Most
Recent Innovations in Superconducting Materials Made by
Scientific Research Facilities Worldwide
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Superconductors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Superconductors Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Superconductors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: High Temperature (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: High Temperature (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: High Temperature (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Low & Medium Temperature (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Low & Medium Temperature (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Low & Medium Temperature (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Energy (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Energy (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Energy (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 14: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Electronics (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Electronics (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Electronics (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Conductive Material (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Conductive Material (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Conductive Material (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Research & Development (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Research & Development (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Research & Development (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Superconductors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Superconductors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Superconductors Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Superconductors Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Superconductors Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Superconductors Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: Superconductors Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Superconductors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Superconductors Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 36: Superconductors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Superconductors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Superconductors Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Superconductors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Superconductors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Superconductors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Superconductors Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Superconductors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Superconductors Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Superconductors Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Superconductors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Superconductors Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Superconductors Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Superconductors in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Superconductors Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Superconductors Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Superconductors Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Superconductors Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Superconductors Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Superconductors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Superconductors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Superconductors Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Superconductors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Superconductors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Superconductors Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Superconductors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Superconductors Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Superconductors Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Superconductors Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Superconductors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Superconductors Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Superconductors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Superconductors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Superconductors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Superconductors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Superconductors Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Superconductors Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Superconductors Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Superconductors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Superconductors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Superconductors Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Superconductors in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Superconductors Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Superconductors Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Superconductors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Superconductors Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Superconductors Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Superconductors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Superconductors Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Superconductors Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Superconductors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 86: Superconductors Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Superconductors Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Superconductors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Superconductors Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Superconductors Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Superconductors Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Superconductors Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Superconductors Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Superconductors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Superconductors Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Superconductors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Superconductors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Superconductors Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 99: Superconductors Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Rest of World Superconductors Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Superconductors Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of World Superconductors Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552794/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: