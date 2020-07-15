AXYZ PARTNERS WITH ACRYLITE® FOR SPECIAL PROMOTION AND TRAINING TO FIGHT COVID-19

AXYZ PARTNERS WITH ACRYLITE® FOR SPECIAL PROMOTION AND TRAINING TO FIGHT COVID-19

Burlington, Ontario, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXYZ Routers has partnered with ACRYLITE® and application experts from both teams to teach best practices on fabricating acrylic retail and workplace barriers.

Companies wishing to retool their business can sign up for a free, 30-minute webinar on July 16 or 23 to learn how to make sneeze guards and retail dividers. Special guest from Roehm America LLC, manufacturer of ACRYLITE® acrylic products, will be available to share industry insight.

WHY ACRYLIC?

Protective barriers commonly found in retail and workplace spaces are made with clear acrylic, commonly referred to as plexiglass, Lexan, Lucite, or simply clear plastic, that is in short supply. AXYZ and ACRYLITE® are working together to provide a turn-key solution to fabricate protective barriers for businesses, families, and communities. These barriers are essential in helping to reopen the economy safely.

SPECIAL PROMOTION – JULY & AUGUST 2020*

AXYZ Routers & ACRYLITE® are offering special discounted prices for North America on routers and access to acrylic, while supplies last.

Buy an AXYZ Infinite Router - Get 10% Off Your Machine *

Get Guaranteed Access to ACRYLI axyz-partners-with-acrylite-for-special-promotion-and-training-to-fight-covid-19TE® Sheets - At a 5% off Discounted Price

* Available while quantities last. Discount not applicable with other promotions or discounts.

Further Information about the promotion and webinar can be accessed here. To register for the webinar, fabricators can sign-up on this page.



AXYZ is a leading global manufacturer of CNC routers and waterjet cutting solutions. With more than 25 years of experience, AYXZ has built and installed thousands of CNC machines for industries including Aluminum & Metal Cladding, Graphics & Print Finishing, Cabinetry, Plastic Fabrication, Foam Packaging, Glass, and Steel. Visit AXYZ for more information.

Contact Email: smattine@axyz.com

Phone: 905-634-4940

