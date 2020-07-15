New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Imaging Agents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0326398/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR to reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the X-Ray/CT segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.6% share of the global Imaging Agents market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Imaging Agents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.



MRI Segment Corners a 12.9% Share in 2020

In the global MRI segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 196-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aytu BioScience Inc.

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

Bracco Diagnostics Inc.

Curium

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Eli Lilly

GE Healthcare

Guerbet Group

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Piramal Imaging SA







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Imaging Agents: Providing Brighter and Clearer Images for

Effective Clinical Diagnosis

Recent Market Activity

Major Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Growing Need for Early Disease Diagnosis Fosters Demand for

Imaging Agents

Select Market Growth Restraints

Contrast Media: Giving Way to Contemporary Offshoots

X-ray/CT Segment Continues to Lead Contrast Media Market

Developed Economies Face Threat from Rising Demand for Contrast

Agents in Asia-Pacific

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals to Outdo Contrast Media

Nuclear Medicine: A Potential Growth Avenue for Dx

Radiopharmaceuticals

Select PET and SPECT Radioisotopes Used in Nuclear Medicine

Select Cardiology and Oncology Radiopharmaceuticals

Developed Markets Rule the Imaging Agents Market, Developing

Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Imaging Agents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (USA)

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals (Germany)

Bracco Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Curium (France)

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (Japan)

Bracco-Eisai Co., Ltd (Japan)

Eli Lilly and Company (USA)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Guerbet Group (France)

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (USA)

Piramal Imaging SA (Switzerland)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Expansion of Molecular Imaging Platform Presents

Positive Outlook

Novel Radiopharmaceuticals Add New Dimensions to Molecular Imaging

Latest Radiopharmaceuticals to BenefitMolecular Imaging

Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents Set for Strong Growth

Growing Interest in Image Guided Surgery Offers New Opportunities

Role of Near-Infrared Contrast Agents for Image Guided Surgery

Fluorescence Optical Imaging - Opens New Avenues

Coronary CT Angiography Opens Up Opportunities for Contrast Agents

List of Iodine-Containing Contrast Agents for Coronary CT

Angiography

Targeted Imaging - A Game Changer in the Making

Rising Clinical Acceptance of MRI Systems Augurs Well for

Contrast Agents Market

Researchers Develop Iron Oxide-based Contrast Agent for MRI

Nanomaterials Taking the Center Stage

New Nanoparticle Contrast Agents on the Horizon Show Promise

Gadolinium Coated Nanoparticles - A Promising Imaging Agent

Growing Focus on Development of Gold Nanoparticles in X-Ray

Imaging

Imaging Agents Make a Welcome Impact in the Field of

Alzheimer?s Disease

List of FDA Approved Alzheimer’s Diagnostic Imaging Agents

Contrast-Enhanced Tomosynthesis Expands Opportunities

Hyperpolarized Gases as Contrast Agents

Multi-Modal Imaging: Combating Contrast Medium Inconsistencies

Falling Prices Turn on the Heat

Ultrasound Contrast Agents in Diagnosis of Kidney Ailments

PET: A Prime Growth Driver for Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

Innovative Radiotracers to Boost Cardiac Applications for SPECT

and PET Modalities

A Peek at Global CVD Stats

Echocardiography Examinations -Improving Diagnostic Quality

through Contrast Agents

Opportunities on Rise for Fluorine-Based Myocardial Perfusion

Agents

Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure: A Major Concern for

Nuclear Diagnostics

Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver

World Cancer Statistics - Incidence and Mortality Data

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Aging Population - A Vital Demography

A Peek into Pricing Dynamics

Packaging of Contrast Agents - An Overview

Global Supply Shortages Restrains Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Price Sensitivity & Competition from Alternatives

Lack of Dosage Standards for Pediatric Patients

LimitsRadiopharmaceutical Efficacy

Reimbursement Scenario



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 52

