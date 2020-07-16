New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanotechnology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0326269/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.NanoMaterials, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13% CAGR to reach US$107.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the NanoTools segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15% share of the global Nanotechnology market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Nanotechnology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.53% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$22.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 11% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$22.1 Billion by the year 2027.



NanoDevices Segment Corners a 1% Share in 2020

In the global NanoDevices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$444.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 445-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Science behind Nanotechnology: A Curtain Raiser

Breaking Conventional Size Barriers

What can we expect from Nanotechnology?

Recent Market Activity

Nanotechnology Market: An Overview

A Historical Background

Nanotechnology Holds Potential to Enable Green, Sustainable Future

Nanotechnology to Transform Lives with Endless Applications

Mass Manufacturing of Nanomaterials to Enable Exciting

Applications

New Techniques to Cut Production Cost and Time

Industry Gains Traction

Robust R&D Scenario Characterizes Nanotechnology Industry

Despite Marginal & Sporadic Loss in Growth Rate, Global

Nanotechnology Market Remains Largely Profitable Amid Recent

Economic Upheavals

Nanotechnology Growth Linked to Advanced Materials Invention

Nanocellulose

Graphene

Quantum Dots

Carbon Nanotubes

Nanocoatings

Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nanotechnology Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advanced Diamond Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Advanced Nano Products Co., Limited (South Korea)

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. (USA)

Bruker Corporation (USA)

Catalytic Materials, LLC (USA)

Chemat Technology Inc. (USA)

ELITech Group (France)

eSpin Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea)

Hybrid Plastics Inc. (USA)

Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc. (USA)

Integran Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

Nanocyl S.A. (Belgium)

NanoMaterials Ltd. (Israel)

Nanosys, Inc. (USA)

QuantumSphere, Inc. (USA)

Rogue Valley Microdevices, Inc. (USA)

Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co., Ltd. (China)

Starpharma Holdings (Australia)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Nanotechnology Drives Electronics from Microelectronics to

Nanoelectronics

Shift in Direction Towards "More Than Moore’s Law" Brings

Spotlight on Nanointegration

CNTs Finding Robust Demand in Electronics Market

Growing Need for Boosting Computer Disk Drive CNT Enabled Storage

CNT Applications in Supercapacitors and Batteries to Drive Growth

Chemical Industry to Massively Benefit from Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Revolutionizes Pharmaceuticals & HealthCare

Nanomedicine Market to Achieve Phenomenal Growth

High Demand for Nanobots and Nano Healthcare Devices

Nanotechnology Gaining Prominence for Treatment of Cancer

Nanodiagnostic Products to Witness Strong Demand Growth

Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery: A Specialized Market Opportunity

Nanotechnology’s Capability to Advance Modern Sensing Tools

Extending its Application to POC Devices

Dendrimers Serve as a Base to Build Multifunctional Nanodevices

Nanotechnology Rescues Poor Water Soluble Drugs from Abandonment

Agriculture & Food Industry

Strong Demand for Packaged Foods Benefits Adoption of

Nanotechnology

Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives - An Emerging Area

Preference for Smart Cars Benefits Demand for Nanotechnology in

the Automotive Industry

Application of Nanotechnology in Consumer Goods Industry Poised

to Grow

Advancements in Personal Care Products

Opportunities Abound in Building & Construction Sector

Nanotechnology Set to Revolutionize Alternative Energy Sector

Photovoltaics - High Potential Market

Low-Dimensional Nanomaterials Hold Potential to Transform

Future Technologies

Nanotechnology Emerges as a Key to Enhance Quality of Water

Filtration and Desalination

Aerospace & Defense

CNTs find Applications in Bullet Proof Vests for Military/

Defense Sector - A Case in Point

Developed Markets Represent Traditional Revenue Contributors

While Developing Markets Turn Hotspots for Future Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Nanotechnology Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Nanotechnology Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Nanotechnology Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: NanoMaterials (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: NanoMaterials (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: NanoMaterials (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: NanoTools (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: NanoTools (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: NanoTools (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: NanoDevices (Product Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: NanoDevices (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: NanoDevices (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Nanotechnology Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Nanotechnology Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Nanotechnology Market in the United States by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 15: United States Nanotechnology Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Nanotechnology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Nanotechnology Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 18: Nanotechnology Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Nanotechnology: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Nanotechnology Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Nanotechnology Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Nanotechnology Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Nanotechnology Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Nanotechnology Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Nanotechnology Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Nanotechnology Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Nanotechnology Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Nanotechnology Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Nanotechnology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 29: Nanotechnology Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Nanotechnology Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Nanotechnology Market in France by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: French Nanotechnology Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Nanotechnology Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Nanotechnology Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Nanotechnology Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Nanotechnology Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Nanotechnology Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Nanotechnology Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Nanotechnology Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Nanotechnology: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Nanotechnology Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Nanotechnology Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Nanotechnology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 44: Nanotechnology Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: Rest of Europe Nanotechnology Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Nanotechnology Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Nanotechnology Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 48: Asia-Pacific Nanotechnology Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Nanotechnology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Rest of World Nanotechnology Historic Market Review

by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Nanotechnology Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 358

