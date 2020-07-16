New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanotechnology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0326269/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.NanoMaterials, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13% CAGR to reach US$107.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the NanoTools segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15% share of the global Nanotechnology market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Nanotechnology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.53% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$22.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 11% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$22.1 Billion by the year 2027.
NanoDevices Segment Corners a 1% Share in 2020
In the global NanoDevices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$444.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 445-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Science behind Nanotechnology: A Curtain Raiser
Breaking Conventional Size Barriers
What can we expect from Nanotechnology?
Recent Market Activity
Nanotechnology Market: An Overview
A Historical Background
Nanotechnology Holds Potential to Enable Green, Sustainable Future
Nanotechnology to Transform Lives with Endless Applications
Mass Manufacturing of Nanomaterials to Enable Exciting
Applications
New Techniques to Cut Production Cost and Time
Industry Gains Traction
Robust R&D Scenario Characterizes Nanotechnology Industry
Despite Marginal & Sporadic Loss in Growth Rate, Global
Nanotechnology Market Remains Largely Profitable Amid Recent
Economic Upheavals
Nanotechnology Growth Linked to Advanced Materials Invention
Nanocellulose
Graphene
Quantum Dots
Carbon Nanotubes
Nanocoatings
Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nanotechnology Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Nanotechnology Drives Electronics from Microelectronics to
Nanoelectronics
Shift in Direction Towards "More Than Moore’s Law" Brings
Spotlight on Nanointegration
CNTs Finding Robust Demand in Electronics Market
Growing Need for Boosting Computer Disk Drive CNT Enabled Storage
CNT Applications in Supercapacitors and Batteries to Drive Growth
Chemical Industry to Massively Benefit from Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology Revolutionizes Pharmaceuticals & HealthCare
Nanomedicine Market to Achieve Phenomenal Growth
High Demand for Nanobots and Nano Healthcare Devices
Nanotechnology Gaining Prominence for Treatment of Cancer
Nanodiagnostic Products to Witness Strong Demand Growth
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery: A Specialized Market Opportunity
Nanotechnology’s Capability to Advance Modern Sensing Tools
Extending its Application to POC Devices
Dendrimers Serve as a Base to Build Multifunctional Nanodevices
Nanotechnology Rescues Poor Water Soluble Drugs from Abandonment
Agriculture & Food Industry
Strong Demand for Packaged Foods Benefits Adoption of
Nanotechnology
Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives - An Emerging Area
Preference for Smart Cars Benefits Demand for Nanotechnology in
the Automotive Industry
Application of Nanotechnology in Consumer Goods Industry Poised
to Grow
Advancements in Personal Care Products
Opportunities Abound in Building & Construction Sector
Nanotechnology Set to Revolutionize Alternative Energy Sector
Photovoltaics - High Potential Market
Low-Dimensional Nanomaterials Hold Potential to Transform
Future Technologies
Nanotechnology Emerges as a Key to Enhance Quality of Water
Filtration and Desalination
Aerospace & Defense
CNTs find Applications in Bullet Proof Vests for Military/
Defense Sector - A Case in Point
Developed Markets Represent Traditional Revenue Contributors
While Developing Markets Turn Hotspots for Future Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 358
