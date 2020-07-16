New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Botulinum Toxin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0119494/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the period 2020-2027.Therapeutics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aesthetics segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.9% share of the global Botulinum Toxin market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Botulinum Toxin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.53% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 146-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Botulinum Toxin Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Botulinum Toxin: Expanding Cosmetic & Therapeutic Applications
to Propel Growth
Recent Market Activity
Therapeutic BTX Applications Lead, Cosmetic BTX Gradually
Gaining Momentum
Developed Regions Dominate Botulinum Toxin Market
Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth
Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for BTX in
Therapeutic Applications
Cosmetic BTX - A Promising Application Market
Factors Propelling the Cosmetic BT Market - In a Nut Shell
Rise in the Number of Musculoskeletal Indications - Potential
for Growth
Pharma Companies Keenly Eye Lucrative BT Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well
for BTX Market
Botulinum Toxin - The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables
Market
Botox Gains Popularity among Millennials
Longer Life Expectancy and Rising Disposable Incomes Propel
Sales of Cosmetic BTX
BTX - The Wonder Drug for Increasing Number of Non-Cosmetic Uses
BoNT/X - The New Toxin with Potential Use in New Therapeutic Areas
Topical Botulinum Toxin: Needle-Free Administration Imparts an
Edge over Injected Variants
Unmet Medical Needs Encourage Off-Label Use: A Cause for
Concern or Jubilation?
Urgent Need for Physician Education about Off-Label Usage
Campaigns Boost Patient Awareness
Digital Revolution to Impact Consumer Choices
Financing of Non-Reimbursed Healthcare: Need of the Hour
Combination Therapies: A Double Whammy Success
Botulinum Toxin - Potential Applications in Treatment of Dental
Diseases
Short-lived Aesthetic Effects: A Strong Business Case for
Revision Treatments
Novel Injection Systems for Highly Precise Dosage of Botulinum
Toxin
Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With
Immunogenicity Undermines Patient Compliance
Reduction of Protein Load in BTX Products - The Probable Answer
for Immunogenicity
Antigenicity: A Problematic Issue in Drug Development
Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approvals & Put
Reimbursements in Limbo
Study Offers Support for Possible Remote Effects with Botulinum
Toxin
Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth
Consumer Skepticism: The Biggest Challenge to Beat
Animal Cruelty - A Part & Parcel of Botox Testing
Botulinum Toxins - A Wonder Drug or Bio-terror Threat?
Fears of Terrorism & Biological Warfare Thwart International Trade
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Botulinum Toxin Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Botulinum Toxin Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Botulinum Toxin Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Therapeutics (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Therapeutics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Therapeutics (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Aesthetics (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Aesthetics (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Aesthetics (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Specialty & Dermatology Clinics (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Specialty & Dermatology Clinics (End-Use) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Specialty & Dermatology Clinics (End-Use) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Botulinum Toxin Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Botulinum Toxin Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Botulinum Toxin Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: Botulinum Toxin Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Botulinum Toxin Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Botulinum Toxin Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: Botulinum Toxin Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Botulinum Toxin Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Botulinum Toxin Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Canadian Botulinum Toxin Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Botulinum Toxin Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Botulinum
Toxin in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Japanese Botulinum Toxin Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 33: Botulinum Toxin Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Botulinum
Toxin in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Botulinum Toxin Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Botulinum Toxin Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Botulinum Toxin in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Botulinum Toxin Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Botulinum Toxin Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Botulinum Toxin in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Botulinum Toxin Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Botulinum Toxin Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Botulinum Toxin Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Botulinum Toxin Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Botulinum Toxin Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: European Botulinum Toxin Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Botulinum Toxin Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 47: Botulinum Toxin Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Botulinum Toxin Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: Botulinum Toxin Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Botulinum Toxin Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: French Botulinum Toxin Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Botulinum Toxin Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Botulinum Toxin Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Botulinum Toxin Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Botulinum Toxin Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Botulinum Toxin Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Botulinum Toxin Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Botulinum Toxin Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Botulinum Toxin Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Demand for Botulinum Toxin in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Botulinum Toxin Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Botulinum Toxin Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Botulinum Toxin in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Botulinum Toxin Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Botulinum Toxin Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Botulinum Toxin in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: United Kingdom Botulinum Toxin Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Botulinum Toxin Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Botulinum Toxin in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Botulinum Toxin Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Botulinum Toxin Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Botulinum Toxin Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: Botulinum Toxin Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Rest of Europe Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Botulinum Toxin Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Botulinum Toxin Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Botulinum Toxin Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Botulinum Toxin Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Botulinum Toxin Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Botulinum Toxin Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Botulinum Toxin Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Botulinum Toxin Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of World Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of World Botulinum Toxin Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Botulinum Toxin Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of World Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 14
