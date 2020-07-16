GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ made blockchain history today when the “GPK Goes Exotic” series of digital trading cards sold out in a record 67 minutes. The series included 20,000 digital packs, containing a total of 240,000 individual GPK trading cards and a sales value of $204,800.



This is the second sale of WAX blockchain digital cards from the Garbage Pail Kids franchise. The first sale sold out in 28 hours.

The Topps Company, creator of Garbage Pail kids, is one of the most respected producers of collectible trading cards in the world. Topps is well known for its trading cards for Major League Baseball (MLB), Star Wars, WWE and other global brands.

WAX digital trading cards are blockchain-based NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Each WAX NFT is one-of-a-kind, featuring unique characteristics that differentiate it from every other card in the collection. Because WAX NFTs are blockchain-based, they can be instantly authenticated as genuine and can never be duplicated.

“The ‘GPK Goes Exotic’ series was an instant success among collectors who understand that blockchain-based items offer most of the same characteristics as traditional, physical collectibles,” says Evan Vandenberg, Director of Business Development for WAX. “That’s why the transition of physical collectibles, like trading cards, to the blockchain is happening. Collectibles are a natural fit for technology like blockchain that makes trading easy and counterfeiting nearly impossible.”

“Much of the value of a collectible is non-physical. We’ve noticed that once collectors learn about blockchain based collectibles, they realize these items possess all the properties necessary to convey scarcity, beauty and value, the attributes collectors seek. But blockchain collectibles also incorporate many additional attributes and functionality that are only possible with a digital object.”

“GPK Goes Exotic” Sale Details:

Mega Packs: Pack Quantity: 7,000 Packs Card Quantity: 175,000 Cards Total Value: $139,930 Sale Time: 25 minutes

Standard Packs: Pack Quantity: 13,000 Packs Card Quantity: 65,000 Cards Total Value: $64,870 Sale Time: 67 minutes



You can read more about the sale on the WAX blog here .

Why Blockchain?

Topps launched their card series as NFTs on the WAX Blockchain because blockchain technology allows collectors to enter a marketplace where they can purchase these digital trading cards, propose and execute trades, showcase their inventory on social media, and search the wishlists of other traders.

Each Garbage Pail Kids NFT card includes the following information on the WAX blockchain:

Detailed product specifications for each card including creation date, rarity type, images, proof of authenticity and more. With this information, collectors can quickly determine the exact card in the series being offered for sale. No guesswork. No need to establish trust first with the other trader. The WAX blockchain instantly verifies the authenticity of every NFT.

for each card including creation date, rarity type, images, proof of authenticity and more. With this information, collectors can quickly determine the exact card in the series being offered for sale. No guesswork. No need to establish trust first with the other trader. The WAX blockchain instantly verifies the authenticity of every NFT. Comprehensive ownership records that show who traded the card and when. Since everyone can view a card’s full ownership history on the WAX blockchain it is easy to determine which blockchain account currently owns the card. Only that account can trade it.

that show who traded the card and when. Since everyone can view a card’s full ownership history on the WAX blockchain it is easy to determine which blockchain account currently owns the card. Only that account can trade it. Complete trade history

This launch is one of a series of NFT sales that WAX has planned for 2020 including a collection of NFTs by William Shatner and more.

About WAX:



WAX is the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items - to anyone, anywhere in the world.



Hundreds of millions of people around the globe already trade digital and physical items. But the problems that plague the digital goods and trading community have stunted its growth far beneath its full potential.



WAX has created a full suite of blockchain-based tools that allows anyone to trade digital or even physical items instantly and securely, to anyone, anywhere.



Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. For more information, please visit https://wax.io , and follow along on Twitter and Telegram .

About Topps:

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc., is the preeminent creator and brand marketer of physical and digital sports cards, entertainment cards and collectibles, and distinctive confectionery products.



Topps’ leading sports and entertainment products include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, Star Wars, WWE, UFC, Wacky Packages, Garbage Pail Kids, Mars Attacks and other trading cards, sticker album collections and collectibles. Topps’ digital trading card apps portfolio, which has been a hit with millions of fans around the world, currently includes Topps® BUNT®, TOPPS® KICK®, Topps® Star Wars℠: Card Trader, Topps® WWE Slam®, Topps® NHL SKATE™, The Walking Dead: Card Trader, Marvel Collect! by Topps and Disney Collect! by Topps! Topps’ confectionery brands include Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, and Bazooka® bubble gum. Topps was acquired by Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Madison Dearborn Partners in October 2007. For additional information, visit Topps.com and Candymania.com.

WAX Blockchain Contact

Jassy Jackson

marketing@wax.io

(800) 203-2049