Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 16 July 2020

Disclosure of received notifications

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received notifications of Norges Bank.

Notifications of Norges Bank

On 10 July 2020, Fagron received a notification of Norges Bank that the total position (voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) had fallen below the disclosure threshold of 3% (the lowest threshold) on 9 July 2020 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

9 July 2020 Voting rights 1,856,155 2.57% Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall) 288,943 0.40% Total number of voting rights 2,145,098 2.97%

On 13 July 2020, Fagron received a notification of Norges Bank that the total position (voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) had crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 10 July 2020 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

10 July 2020 Voting rights 1,970,973 2.73% Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall) 297,080 0.41% Total number of voting rights 2,268,053 3.14%

The notifications of Norges Bank can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link .

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

