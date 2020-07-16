Notification on convocation of joint stock company “Grindeks” Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders



The Management Board of joint stock company “Grindeks”, registration number: 40003034935, legal address: 53 Krustpils street, Riga, Latvia, LV-1057 (hereafter – the Company), based on the request of the shareholder SIA “Liplat Holding” calls up and announces that Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will take place on 18 August 2020 at 12.00 at premises of the Company, 53 Krustpils street, Riga, Latvia. Shareholder Registration will be open from 11.30.

Agenda:

On dividends payment.

Considering the Covid-19 pandemic, with the aim to preserve health of shareholders, the Company’s employees as well as public in general, we encourage all shareholders to participate in the meeting in a written mode prior to the shareholders meeting by filling in voting form which at least 14 days before the shareholders meeting shall be available on website of the Company - www.grindeks.lv, on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com.

We kindly ask completed voting form and send:

electronically signed with the electronic signature to the Company's e-mail address: liene.snore@grindeks.lv; or

in paper form signed to the postal address of the Company: 53 Krustpils street, Riga, LV-1057, Latvia. In this case, the voting form should be notarized or with the attached shareholder’s contact information (telephone number and email addresses) in order to let the Company's Management Board to identify the shareholder.

A shareholder who has voted prior to the shareholders meeting may request the Company to confirm receipt of the voting form. The Company shall send the shareholder confirmation without delay after receiving the shareholder's voting form.

The voting will take into account all duly received votes received by the Company till 17 August 2020.

Shareholders have right to participate in the meeting (including filling and submitting the voting form) in person or by mediation of their legal representatives or authorized persons. The authorized person should attach to the voting form the power of attorney or present it in the presence, legal representatives of foreign legal persons should attach to the voting form the document proofing representation rights or present it in the presence. All power of attorneys should be signed with the electronic signature or notarised (form of a written power of attorney is also available on website the Company – www.grindeks.lv, on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com).

The record date for participation at the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of the Company is 10 August 2020. Only those persons who are shareholders on the record date with the amount of the shares they own on the record date have rights to participate at the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of the Company to be held on 18 August 2020 as well as to vote in written mode prior the meeting.

The shareholders who represent at least 1/20 of the company’s share capital, have rights within 7 days after the publication of the notification to require the institution which convenes the shareholders meeting, to include additional items in the agenda of the meeting. The shareholders, who propose to include additional issues on the agenda of the shareholders meeting, are obliged to submit the draft resolution on the issues that are proposed by them for inclusion in the agenda, or explanation on the issues where no resolution is planned to be adopted to the institution which convenes the shareholders meeting. The shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on issues included in the agenda of the shareholders’ meeting within 7 days after the notification about convocation of shareholders’ meeting is released. Shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on issues included in the agenda of the shareholders’ meeting during the meeting, if all the draft resolutions that have been submitted to the shareholders’ meeting are reviewed and rejected. If a shareholder submits a written requisition to the Management Board at least 7 days before the shareholders’ meeting, the Management Board is obliged to give him the required information on the issues included in the agenda at least 3 days before the shareholders’ meeting. Upon request of the shareholders, the Management Board is obliged to provide information to the shareholders’ meeting about the company’s economic situation to such an extent that is necessary to objectively review and adopt a resolution on the respective issue on the agenda.

The draft decisions as well as additional information on the agenda are available upon a request of shareholders of the Company starting from 4 August 2020 till 17 August 2020 only in remote mode by sending request to e-mail: liene.snore@grindeks.lv. Phone for enquiries: +371 67083252.

Information on the shareholders’ meeting and shareholders rights is also available on website of the Company – www.grindeks.lv, on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com.

The total amount of shares and total amount of the shares with voting rights of the Company is 9 585 000.

The Management Board of joint stock company “Grindeks”

Additional information:

Laila Klavina

Head of the Communications Department JSC “Grindeks”

Phones: (+371) 67083370, (+371) 29256012

Fax: (+371) 67083505

E-mail: laila.klavina@grindeks.lv





