ALBANY, Ga., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 1 Thessalonians 5:17-19, Paul encourages the Thessalonians to “pray without ceasing.” He also mentions in several other places in his letters that he is praying without ceasing for different people he had met in his travels.

“Prayers from A to Z” (published by AuthorHouse in October 2003) by Barbara A. Caldwell shares prayers with the readers in mind, in hopes of touching everyone in some way. Set for a new marketing campaign, this book includes topics that cover the alphabet as well as prayers from a number of Bible characters including Moses, Paul, Silas and even Hannah who gives hope to barren women. Here, Caldwell also shares her own testimonies and praise reports of God's healing and deliverance from manic depression, eye problems, and a brain tumor.

“Not only does my book offers prayers, but there is a key Scripture that fits a particular subject which covers the entire alphabet. There are also additional Scripture references included,” Caldwell says. “The prayers in this book will strengthen, encourage and build the faith of the readers.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Prayers-Z-Barbara-Caldwell/dp/141077208X

An excerpt from the book:

As God’s Word states in Matthew 21:22 “And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing ye shall receive.” Whatever situation comes into your life, continue to hold on to your faith. We must believe whatever we ask God for. If what you ask for is God’s will, you shall receive.

“Prayers from A to Z”

By Barbara A. Caldwell

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 90 pages | ISBN 9781410772084

E-Book | 90 pages | ISBN 9781410772091

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Barbara A. Caldwell is author of several books. She earned an associate degree in biblical studies from Grace Bible College in Morrisville, North Carolina (non-traditional). She is a former student of Virginia Union University, in Richmond, Virginia.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.com or call 1-888-519-5121.

Attachment

Marketing Services AuthorHouse 888-519-5121 pressreleases@authorhouse.com